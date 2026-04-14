UPDATE - The Vanderbilt Report Initiates Coverage of RenX Enterprises Corp. - 2025 Results Beat Guidance on Every Material Metric

BRISTOL, Tenn., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vanderbilt Report, an independent financial communications platform focused on small-cap and micro-cap equities, today published its inaugural coverage of RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX), an environmental processing company operating an 80+ acre permitted organics facility in Myakka City, Florida.

RenX Enterprises closed its first full operating year as an environmental processing platform with results that exceeded management guidance on every material metric. On March 26, 2026, the Company received written confirmation from MTDH Germany GmbH ("Microtec") that the UTM 1200 Turbo Mill has been completed at the Microtec manufacturing facility and is en route to Myakka City, Florida, with on-site delivery expected in April 2026.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Post-acquisition revenue of $8.2 million, a 17% beat against prior management guidance of $7.0 million

Pro forma full-year 2025 revenue of $15.2 million (as if the Resource Group acquisition had been completed January 1, 2024)

Blended gross margin of 29.1%, up from 26.4% in the trailing-twelve-month pre-acquisition period

Q4 2025 compost segment gross margin of 57% on $1.1 million in segment revenue

Q4 2025 logistics segment (Zimmer Equipment) revenue of $2.2 million versus $1.9 million estimate

Q4 2025 blended gross margin of 28.4%, approximately 100 basis points above forecast

Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill — Confirmed April 2026 Delivery

The UTM 1200 Turbo Mill is the primary size-reduction component of a 12-step engineered milling circuit, designed to process up to 10 tons per hour of woody biomass and produce three specification-defined particle cuts through a closed-loop pneumatic recirculation process. Pre-installation workstreams include finalized process flow and site engineering, a turnkey manufacturing and mechanical integration agreement with Met-L-Tec LLC, secured vendor commitments for the Allgaier TSM 2000 three-deck tumbler screener and Sesotec RAPID PRO SENSE metal rejection system, a contracted reinforced concrete pad, and eight shipping containers procured for on-site operational support infrastructure.

The initial milling phase is targeted for operational launch in the second half of 2026. A downstream bagging and soil blending phase is planned for no earlier than 2027.

"Our team has been executing across every aspect of the pre-installation program, from engineering and vendor contracting to site preparation, and we are well-positioned to move into active installation as the mill arrives on-site in April," said David Villarreal, CEO of RenX Enterprises Corp. "We look forward to providing further updates as we advance through commissioning and into production."

Customer Development and Contracted Volume

Concurrent with the Microtec deployment, RenX has been expanding its contracted inbound volume base across the Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida markets:

January 21, 2026: RenX began delivering compost to a new customer in the premium bagged soils and growing media market in South Florida — the Company's first commercial entry into consumer-facing end markets beyond bulk compost.

January 30, 2026: Resource Group US LLC entered a disposal services agreement with a regional commercial landscaping operator in Sarasota, establishing recurring inbound green waste and vegetative debris volume at the Company's 15th Street transfer facility.

February 10, 2026: Zimmer Equipment Inc. secured a new dedicated hauling contract with a Florida waste transfer operator for construction and demolition materials.

March 3, 2026: RenX secured a purchase order for green waste removal services with a major multi-location landscaping provider in the Tampa market.

Additionally, Zimmer Equipment Inc. ("ZEI"), RenX's wholly-owned organic waste transport subsidiary, has renewed its service agreement with one of the largest waste management companies in North America through 2028. The contract incorporates annual CPI adjustments and a fuel surcharge mechanism indexed to published energy pricing benchmarks. The counterparty generated more than $3 million in ZEI revenue during calendar year 2025.

Capital Position

In February 2026, RenX closed a $6.0 million private placement through the issuance of Senior Convertible Notes. The March 26, 2026 1-for-20 reverse split established approximately 2.5 million shares outstanding with an estimated float of approximately 2 million shares.

The Vanderbilt Report Commentary

"The 57% compost gross margin is the most important data point in the Q4 report — not because it represents Q4 in isolation, but because it represents what the compost segment generates when it is running well," said a representative of The Vanderbilt Report. "The Microtec UTM 1200 is designed to expand both the volume and the per-ton value of that output. When it is operational — with April 2026 site delivery now confirmed — the gross margin architecture of the consolidated business changes. The flywheel is turning."

The Vanderbilt Report continues to follow RENX as a Watch List name with near-term catalyst visibility across the Microtec deployment, contracted customer expansion, and the anticipated evolution of the Company's product mix toward higher-margin engineered soils and bagged specialty growing media. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and review all public filings.

About The Vanderbilt Report

The Vanderbilt Report is an independent financial communications platform providing analysis and market commentary on publicly traded companies, with a focus on small-cap and micro-cap equities. The Vanderbilt Report is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

Compensation Disclosure: AB Holdings LLC has been compensated in connection with this publication. This report has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a solicitation to buy or sell securities, or a recommendation of any kind. This report contains forward-looking statements based on currently available information; actual results may differ materially.

Risk Warning: Investing in small-cap and micro-cap equities involves significant risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. Companies discussed herein may face capital constraints, listing compliance requirements, or adverse business developments. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Forward-Looking Statements: This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause RenX Enterprises Corp.'s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this publication. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Data sourced from RenX Enterprises Corp. SEC filings, GlobeNewswire press releases, Zacks Investment Research (April 2, 2026), and company investor relations disclosures available at ir.renxent.com. Pro forma revenue figures and Q4 segment data sourced from RenX Enterprises Corp. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and related 8-K filings. All figures accurate as of the date of publication: April 5, 2026.

Media Contact

Jake Rivers

The Vanderbilt Report

Email: media@vanderbiltreport.com

Website: www.vanderbiltreport.com