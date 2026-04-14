NeuroTrader Launches AI Crypto Trading Platform With Free Entry and Five Subscription Tiers

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroTrader, a multi-AI decision intelligence system built on ensemble consensus, officially opens to the public with five subscription tiers starting at $0 per month. The platform connects to Coinbase, Binance, and Alpaca at launch, with Kraken and Gemini scheduled for August 1.

What Separates a Multi-AI Trading System From a Standard AI Crypto Bot?

A typical AI crypto trading bot runs one model and executes its output. NeuroTrader runs six independent intelligence engines in parallel — Signal, Coherence, Quantum, Temporal, Pattern, and Decision — and only executes a trade when multiple engines reach weighted agreement. This architecture, called ensemble consensus, is designed to filter out the noise that causes single-model AI crypto bots to overtrade or misread market conditions.





The system also surfaces its decision-making in real time. Strategies move through visible stages — Scanning, Armed, and Triggered — so operators can watch trades forming, see the logic behind each phase, and choose between fully automated AI execution or user-assisted decision-making through the platform's Signal Flip mode.

Here is what that looks like in practice: if the Signal Engine detects a BTC entry opportunity but the Coherence Engine flags conflicting cross-asset signals and the Temporal Engine identifies an unfavorable time-horizon alignment, the system stands down. Every engine's vote is logged with full reasoning, so the decision trail is auditable after the fact.

How Does NeuroTrader Protect User Funds?

The platform operates on a non-custodial, trade-only API architecture — a critical distinction from a standard Coinbase trading bot or exchange-native automation. User funds never leave the exchange. API keys carry zero withdrawal permissions, are encrypted at rest with AES-256, and isolated per user. A three-tier kill switch — Pause AI, Soft Exit, and Full Shutdown — provides manual override at any point.

A Risk Governor layer validates every trade against position sizing limits, volatility-adjusted exposure, max drawdown thresholds, and daily risk caps before execution is permitted.

Five Tiers: From Paper Trading to Full System Access

The pricing structure is built around controlled escalation: observation first, live execution as confidence builds.





The free tier includes a paper trading environment with market state visibility and basic signal access, enough for cautious evaluators to watch the system operate before connecting an exchange account.

What Is the Founders Circle?

Separate from standard pricing, NeuroTrader has opened a Founders Circle limited to 3,000 seats across five cohorts. Pricing increases as each cohort fills. Cohort 1 (300 seats, $50/$75 per month) is already full. Cohort 2 is now open at $65 per month (Standard) and $85 per month (Elite), with 316 of 500 seats remaining. Cohorts 3 through 5 are locked at progressively higher rates — $80, $90, and $100 for Standard — with full post-cohort access priced at $100/$125. All cohort rates are locked for 24 months.

Standard Founders receive full system access, governance participation, Scaler allocation, roadmap and ecosystem involvement, and entry to a dedicated Founder Hub for testing and structured feedback. Elite Founders get everything above plus a higher participation multiplier, stronger governance weighting, earliest access to all features, and VR/immersive environment access when Phase 5 deploys — a layer not included in any standard subscription tier.

What Comes After Crypto?

The roadmap spans seven phases. Following crypto activation, the platform plans equity integration through Alpaca and a prediction market layer by early fall. Phase 3 — Adaptive Intelligence Core, scheduled for fall — introduces confidence-weighted capital allocation, regime-adaptive behavior that adjusts strategy selection to current market conditions, cybernetic feedback systems that allow the platform to learn from its own execution history, and an early spatial/geodesic modeling layer. This is where the system shifts from executing predefined logic to evolving through its own performance data. Later phases introduce commodities, forex, cross-market coordination, and an experience layer including VR strategy rooms and wearable alerts.

NeuroTrader is not projecting guaranteed returns and has stated the system is in its early activation phase. Performance data will accumulate as the live environment scales.

Traders evaluating AI crypto bot alternatives can access the free tier with no financial commitment at neurotraderai.com .

About NeuroTrader

NeuroTrader is a multi-AI trading system that runs multiple strategies simultaneously, shows which ones are forming, ready, or executing, and either trades automatically or lets the user step in. Six intelligence engines operate in ensemble consensus across a non-custodial, exchange-connected architecture. Crypto is live at launch, with equities, ETFs, futures, forex, and commodities on the roadmap.