Toll Brothers at Midline Now Open in Webster, Texas

WEBSTER, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Houston-area community, Toll Brothers at Midline, is now open in Webster, Texas. The community offers stunning single-family homes within the remarkable thousand-acre Midline master plan. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open daily at 18122 Midline Landing Trail in Webster.

Toll Brothers at Midline features an impressive collection of 25 one- and two-story homes ranging from 3,386 to over 4,651 square feet. Home shoppers can select from beautifully designed floor plans with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Homes are situated on spacious 70-foot-wide home sites and are priced from the upper $600,000s.

As part of the Midline master plan, residents will enjoy exclusive access to upcoming amenities, including The Midline Club, which features a luxurious pool, event lawn, playgrounds, parks, and scenic walking and biking trails. The community is also just steps away from high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment at Baybrook Mall, and is convenient to major commuter routes connecting to downtown Houston and Galveston.





"Toll Brothers at Midline offers an exceptional opportunity to experience the best in luxury living in a prime location," said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. "With its thoughtfully designed homes, outstanding amenities, and proximity to top-rated schools and conveniences, this community is truly one of a kind."

Children living in the community may attend the highly rated Clear Creek Independent School District, including P.H. Greene Elementary, Brookside Intermediate, and Clear Brook High School.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information about Toll Brothers at Midline or to schedule an appointment, call 833-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9fd8ba4-e986-4d9b-811d-ecbe5e7ea9d5

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)