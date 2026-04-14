2026 YMCA National Masters Swim Meet to Take Place in Sarasota, FL

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for nearly 2,600 YMCAs across the country, will host the 2026 YMCA National Masters Meet in Sarasota, FL. The annual event is one of the most competitive adult competitive swimming events in the country, bringing together top YMCA athletes from across the nation.

WHO: The event will feature top YMCA athletes, notable alumni, and leaders in the swimming community.

WHERE: Selby Aquatic Center, 8501 Potter Park Drive, Sarasota, FL 34238

WHEN: April 16-19, 2026. Event is open to the public.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: Interviews with athletes, alumni, and Y-USA representatives will be available on-site upon request. Photo and video opportunities will also be accessible during competition hours.

NATIONAL SPONSORS: National sponsors for the 2026 YMCA National Masters Meet include Speedo and Gatorade.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

Ashley Rubenstein

YMCA of the USA

media@ymca.net