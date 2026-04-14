Bermuda as A Global Hub for Culture, Collaboration, and Innovation with Two Weeks of Magic

Hamilton, BERMUDA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Weeks of Magic reinforced Bermuda’s position as a global platform for cultural exchange, collaboration, and next-generation thought leadership. Anchored by the Magic Mastermind Summit and The Magic of Bermuda™ Awards Brunch, the conference showcased the island as a stage for creativity, business innovation, wellness, tourism, and sports. The Honourable Premier of Bermuda, E. David Burt, JP, MP, remarked, “What we see in this room is a clear example of what happens when Bermudians are encouraged, not only to dream, but to embrace their gifts and pursue excellence with confidence.”

Credit: Top—Two Weeks of Magic 2025 delegation with the Premier of Bermuda at center; bottom left—The Magic Mastermind Summit; bottom right–Taste The Magic activation. Photography by Jayde Gibbons & Alex Masters.

Immersive Experience



Over two weeks in December 2025, attendees engaged in eight curated activations, including:

The Magic Mastermind Summit, featuring keynote talks, panels, and live performances

The Magic of Bermuda™ Awards Brunch honoring Damon DeGraff (Lifetime Achievement) and Callahj Simons (Youth Leadership)

Taste The Magic, a culinary wellness experience led by celebrity chef Willie Wallace Jr. and Bermudian chef Richard Zuill in partnership with the Bermuda Diabetes Association

Motivation by Magic, a school program inspiring students to dream boldly

Cultural tours, fireside chats, book signings, and expert golf lessons

The conference featured 20 speakers and contributors blending Bermudian and international perspectives. Premier Burt opened the Awards Brunch and engaged with ministers, labor leaders, and industry executives, underscoring the event’s credibility. Local talent included entrepreneur Tulani Bulford, comedian Bootsie, Magic 102.7 FM hosts Nikita Robinson and Kat Wade, and performers Aalai, Serilina Fisher and Korie Minors.

A Global Exchange

International participants joined from Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and New Jersey, including celebrity chef Willie Wallace Jr., biotech founder Dr. Violet Zahedi, CPA and nonprofit leader Ursula Garrett, mental health expert Dr. Jason Branch, and talent agency owner Samuel Swanson. The Two Weeks of Magic Global Exchange internship paired U.S.-based interns Phoebe Baluyot and Monica Demian with Bermudian intern Jamie Furtado, providing hands-on experience in marketing, event production, and cross-border collaboration. A standout moment included the interns presenting their work to Premier Burt during a private dinner.

Dr. Violet Zahedi reflected, "The whole experience was so magical. I met international and local collaborators, learned about Bermuda’s culture and history, and experienced the island’s beauty firsthand. I’d never seen pink sand before—it was amazing to walk on. The water was crystal clear, and the temperature was perfect."

Founders’ Vision



Two Weeks of Magic was founded by Glenn A. Blakeney, JP, and Gianluca Gibbons, MBA, bridging legacy and next-generation vision. Mr. Blakeney brings over five decades of cultural and media leadership, while Mr. Gibbons is an international entrepreneur, author, and storyteller. Speaking at the Awards Brunch, Mr. Gibbons said, “Two Weeks of Magic is cultivating an ecosystem that focuses on local creativity and culture, driving business innovation, and pioneering modern global collaboration.”

Partners & Sponsors



The conference united a coalition of organizations, including Sydney Palmer LLC, Magic 102.7 FM, headline sponsors Lindo’s Group of Companies and Coco Reef Resort Bermuda, along with Horseshoe Bay Live, Rosewood Tucker’s Point, Orchard Nail Spa, Walker Landscaping, Bermuda Life Center, Hott 107.5 FM, Bermuda Healthcare Services, and community partners Bermuda Diabetes Association and Bermuda Public Library. Sponsors participated actively in activations, providing financial and hands-on support.

Impact & Legacy



Two Weeks of Magic positioned Bermuda as a bridge between local and international markets, creating pathways for cross-cultural collaboration. Activations received coverage on Bermuda Primetime News, local radio and generated multiple proposals for partnerships, highlighting the conference’s influence on the island’s creative and economic ecosystem.

Looking Ahead



Following the success of 2025, Two Weeks of Magic returns in December 2026, expanding immersive experiences and international engagement. While Bermuda remains the heart of the conference, pop-up events in other locations will extend its global reach. For more information, partnership inquiries, or to join the 2026 conference waitlist, visit www.twoweeksofmagic.com and follow @twoweeksofmagic.

About Two Weeks of Magic

Two Weeks of Magic is a Bermuda-based immersive conference fostering culture, business innovation, and global collaboration through a signature Summit, Awards Brunch, and community and youth activations. It unites local and international leaders, inspires next-generation talent, and cultivates a global ecosystem of creativity, learning, and collaboration.

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