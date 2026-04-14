Supporting Women’s Health Can Unlock Workforce Potential. Here’s What Employers and Allies Can Do

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s Health Collective Canada is pleased to announce the next installment in the Vital Talks series, which will bring together leaders from research, industry and advocacy to examine the economic case for investing in women’s health.

The Health & Wealth Imperative: Investing in Women to Power the Economy will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be available to audiences via livestream and recording post-event.

This event will examine the connection between women’s health, workforce participation, and long-term economic outcomes, while also highlighting what employers, organizations, and allies can do today to better support women’s health at work and beyond. The conversation will look at both the broader economic case and the practical actions that can help translate awareness into meaningful progress.

Panelists:

Helena Pagano , Executive Vice-President, Chief People and Culture Officer, Sun Life

, Executive Vice-President, Chief People and Culture Officer, Sun Life Jo-Anne Ryan , Vice President, Philanthropic Advisory Services, TD Wealth

, Vice President, Philanthropic Advisory Services, TD Wealth Aimee Debow , Founder, Menovate

, Founder, Menovate Erin Griffiths , Executive Vice President, Global Wealth Solutions; Executive Chair, The Scotiabank Women Initiative

, Executive Vice President, Global Wealth Solutions; Executive Chair, The Scotiabank Women Initiative Louisa Greco , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company Moderator: Amy Flood, Executive Director, Women’s Health Collective Canada

Across Canada, women continue to face gaps in care that affect not only their health, but their ability to participate fully in work and in life. Too often, manageable health challenges go unsupported and contribute to missed work and, in some cases, women stepping back from the workforce altogether. The impact is personal and economic: research from the McKinsey Health Institute estimates that closing a substantial portion of the women’s health gap could contribute up to $37 billion annually to Canada’s economy by 2040.

This Vital Talks event will focus on what can be done now, highlighting the role employers can play in creating healthier, more supportive workplaces, and enabling women to stay, grow, and lead in their careers.

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-health-wealth-imperative-investing-in-women-to-power-the-economy-tickets-1987074602627?aff=oddtdtcreator

About Vital Talks

Vital Talks is a discussion series from Women’s Health Collective Canada that brings credible science, expert insight, and lived experience into open, accessible conversations that empower women with information about their health, and drive evidence-informed action.

The series is presented by VICHY Laboratoires, with support from Organon Canada and Hologic Canada, media partner Healthing.ca, and founding partner Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™.

About Women’s Health Collective Canada

Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is a strategic alliance of Canada’s leading women’s health and hospital foundations working together to advance equity in women’s health research and care. Through intentional collaboration, WHCC brings together resources and fundraising working alongside partners who share the vision to improve outcomes and drive lasting change in women’s health. WHCC consists of the BC Women’s Health Foundation, Alberta Women’s Health Foundation, Women’s College Hospital Foundation, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation and the IWK Foundation.

Media Contact

Daniel St. Germaine

Women’s Health Collective Canada

daniel.stgermaine@whcc.ca