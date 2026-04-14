Cricut® Launches AI Project Designer for Creating Personalized, Ready-to-Make Designs

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SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut®, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) has announced the launch of AI Project Designer, a new conversational tool that helps users generate and refine personalized designs perfectly optimized for cutting with Cricut machines. The tool is located within Cricut Design Space®, the software experience that powers Cricut's entire ecosystem of products and services.

Chat-Based Design Creation

The newest addition to the Cricut AI suite of tools, AI Project Designer allows users to describe their project idea in their own words and collaborate with AI to generate, edit, and refine ready-to-make designs. With a familiar chat experience, the tool simplifies the design process by enabling users to create and adjust designs through a conversational interface rather than navigating multiple editing tools.

Alongside the 1.7 million images in the Cricut Design Space library, AI Project Designer expands the limits of what’s possible by making creativity more accessible for users. Built directly into Design Space, the tool provides a single place to quickly collaborate on ideas and adjust details to create hyper-personalized designs. These generated designs can be further edited and refined by users on the Design Space Canvas before cutting and assembling their final project.

“For the past 20 years, we’ve been focused on one simple idea: making it easy for people to turn their ideas into personalized projects. AI Project Designer turns that intent into action. Instead of navigating tools, you simply describe what you want to make, and Cricut brings it to life. It’s a simpler, faster, and more intuitive way to create.” – Ashish Arora, Cricut CEO

Supported Project Types

AI Project Designer supports single-operation, two-dimensional projects, such as*:

Birthday party decor: Banners, cupcake toppers, party signs

Custom labels and organization: Pantry labels, classroom labels, storage decals

Holiday projects: Gift tags, window decals

Apparel and accessories: T-shirts, baby bodysuits, tote bags

Home decor: Furniture decals, wall art, door signs





Availability

AI Project Designer is available to try for all Cricut Design Space users. Members using the free version of Cricut Design Space will receive a one-time deposit of AI Credits to their account, while Cricut Access™ subscribers will receive monthly AI Credits in accordance with their Subscription Plan that can be used across the Cricut AI suite of tools in Design Space.

For more information about AI Project Designer and to review Subscription Plan details, visit www.cricut.com .

* This feature does not support 3D paper projects, cards, or other multi-operation projects such as scored paper designs. Sticker sheets and sets of multiple objects are also not supported at this time.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative platform company that makes it easy for users to create meaningful personal items. Cricut hardware and software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and the Cricut Joy® family — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Press Contact

Cricut PR

pr@cricut.com