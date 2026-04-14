DENVER, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Lynn Puana, a distinguished physician and advocate for cognitive wellness, formally announces the opening of the Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship for Medical Students. This initiative serves as a strategic investment in the future of healthcare by supporting students who demonstrate a commitment to integrative medicine and proactive diagnostic practices. The scholarship aims to identify and reward academic talent within the medical, dental, and osteopathic fields, encouraging a shift toward early intervention and whole-person healing.

The Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship emerges at a critical time in the medical landscape, as the industry increasingly recognizes the necessity of monitoring brain health with the same rigor applied to cardiovascular or metabolic systems. Dr. Lynn Puana, through her extensive clinical background and leadership at the Premier Integrative & Cognitive Medical Institute, recognizes that the next generation of providers must be equipped to utilize advanced tools such as genomic testing and functional brain mapping. This scholarship provides a platform for students to articulate how these innovations can be integrated into standard practice to improve long-term patient outcomes.

Eligibility for the program extends to undergraduate students currently on a pre-medical track, as well as graduate students enrolled in accredited Medical (MD), Dental (DDS/DMD), or Osteopathic (DO) programs. By opening the application to a broad range of medical disciplines, Dr. Lynn Puana ensures that the dialogue surrounding proactive health includes all facets of primary and specialized care. Applicants are required to submit an original essay of 700 to 1,000 words discussing the transition from reactive to proactive medical models.

The selection process focuses on candidates who mirror the dedication to excellence exemplified by Dr. Lynn Puana throughout her twenty-year career. The evaluation committee prioritizes submissions that display a deep understanding of cellular medicine and the importance of establishing cognitive baselines early in adulthood. This scholarship does not merely provide financial assistance; it seeks to build a community of forward-thinking practitioners who value scientific evidence and compassionate care in equal measure.

Dates to Remember:

The application window is currently open, and all materials must be submitted digitally by January 15, 2027. Following a thorough review of all essay entries, the official winner of the $1,000 award is scheduled for announcement on February 15, 2027.

Dr. Lynn Puana continues to lead the way in medical innovation, practicing and treating patients with a focus on clarity and hope. This scholarship reflects the core values of her mission: to bring precise laboratory testing and integrative therapies to the forefront of modern medicine. Through this annual award, Dr. Lynn Puana remains dedicated to mentoring the voices that will shape the future of global healthcare.

For more information regarding the application process, essay prompt, and full eligibility details, interested students are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website.

About Dr. Lynn Puana

Dr. Lynn Puana, MD, is the Founder and Medical Director of the Premier Integrative & Cognitive Medical Institute. A graduate of Creighton University School of Medicine, she specializes in internal medicine, pain management, and cognitive health. Dr. Lynn Puana is a recognized expert in utilizing advanced diagnostics to create personalized paths toward emotional and mental wellness.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Lynn Puana

Organization: Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship for Medical Students

Website: https://drlynnpuanascholarship.com/

Email: apply@drlynnpuanascholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9078ebfd-15ae-4d55-b3b9-9cecc3533575