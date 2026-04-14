AdCare Hospital Hosts Eagle Scout-Led Initiative to Support Patients in Recovery

WORCESTER, Mass., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Hospital, a leading detox facility in Worcester, MA , hosted a Scouting America Eagle Project early this year, bringing together members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 53/753 to support patients in the early stages of addiction treatment. The initiative involved assembling admission and discharge care packages to provide comfort and practical assistance during critical transition periods.

The project, led by Life Scout Jacob Rovezzi, focused on creating 500 of each of the following:

Admission Packets: Included a crossword puzzle book, lip balm, stress ball, and writing utensils to offer patients immediate comfort upon entry.

Included a crossword puzzle book, lip balm, stress ball, and writing utensils to offer patients immediate comfort upon entry. Discharge Packets: Included products designed for patients facing housing instability, such as travel-size deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, soap, a travel-size hairbrush, and Bombas socks.

“AdCare Hospital is deeply grateful for the dedication, time, and care the Scouts have invested in this effort,” said Kara Miller, Director of Admissions, Transportation, and Lab at AdCare Hospital. “While the bags themselves serve an immediate need, the compassion and thoughtfulness behind them will leave a lasting impression on our patients. Our patients feel the support of their community members who stepped up to provide comfort, dignity, and practical support during a vulnerable time.”

The project aligns closely with AdCare Hospital’s mission to support recovery through compassionate, patient-centered care. By addressing basic needs, particularly for individuals experiencing homelessness, the initiative reinforces dignity and helps create a more supported and stable experience as patients begin and complete detox .

“Beyond the tangible donations, the Eagle Scout project represents a broader commitment to community wellness.” said Laura Ames, Executive Director of AdCare Hospital. “It highlights how local partnerships and youth leadership can directly impact individuals navigating addiction treatment, offering both practical assistance and a reminder that they are not alone.”

About AdCare Hospital

AdCare Hospital, located in Worcester, MA serves the New England area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide inpatient detox and outpatient treatment for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized care offers a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. AdCare Hospital is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at adcare.com/locations/adcare-hospital .

Contact:

Joy Sutton

VP of Brand and Communications

American Addiction Centers

jsutton@contactaac.com