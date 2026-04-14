Dr. Ronald Bernardini Launches Scholarship to Advance the Next Generation of Health Professionals Nationwide





LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ronald Bernardini, a nationally recognized chiropractor, healthcare pioneer, and patient advocate with over four decades of clinical and leadership experience, has officially announced the launch of the Dr. Ronald Bernardini Scholarship for Health Professionals — a $1,000 essay-based scholarship award open to undergraduate students across the United States who are actively pursuing careers in the health professions.

The scholarship is now accepting applications, with a submission deadline of January 15, 2027, and the winner set to be announced on February 15, 2027.

About the Scholarship

The Dr. Ronald Bernardini Scholarship for Health Professionals was established to recognize and financially support undergraduate students who demonstrate a genuine commitment to healthcare, a clarity of purpose in their academic and professional goals, and a compelling vision for the impact they intend to make in the lives of patients and communities.

The award reflects the values that have guided Dr. Ronald Bernardini throughout his distinguished career — interdisciplinary collaboration, patient-centered care, and the belief that a stronger healthcare system begins with stronger healthcare professionals.

Applications are accepted from students enrolled in any health-related undergraduate program, including but not limited to pre-medicine, nursing, chiropractic studies, physical therapy, public health, pharmacy, radiology, occupational therapy, dental hygiene, and health administration. The scholarship is open to undergraduate students at accredited two-year and four-year institutions nationwide and is not restricted to any specific U.S. city or state.

About Dr. Ronald Bernardini

Dr. Ronald Bernardini is a licensed chiropractor, hospital credentialed clinician, and longtime healthcare advocate whose career has been defined by groundbreaking achievements in the integration of chiropractic care within mainstream medicine. He holds a Doctorate in Chiropractic from New York Chiropractic College and a B.S. in Biology from S.U.N.Y. Stony Brook, completed in an accelerated three-year program.

Among his most notable accomplishments, Dr. Ronald Bernardini became the first chiropractor in the state of New York to be fully credentialed by a Level 1 hospital. He has served as President of the New York State Chiropractic Association, Suffolk County Chapter, and has received the Distinguished Service Citation from the NYS Chiropractic Association. He is also the founder of CCNY ChiroCare of New York IPA Inc., which manages a statewide panel of over 250 licensed and credentialed chiropractors and maintains an affiliation agreement with Northwell Health—one of the largest healthcare networks in the country.

Through this scholarship, Dr. Ronald Bernardini extends his lifelong commitment to healthcare excellence into the next generation of practitioners.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for the Dr. Ronald Bernardini Scholarship for Health Professionals, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university in the United States

Pursuing a degree or pre-professional program in a health-related discipline

Maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale

In good academic and disciplinary standing with their institution

Able to submit all required application materials by the deadline of January 15, 2027



How to Apply

The application process is straightforward and accessible. Applicants are required to submit the following materials in a single email to apply@drronaldbernardinischolarship.com:

A completed original essay of 500 to 800 words responding to the official essay prompt

A current academic transcript reflecting GPA and enrollment status

Proof of enrollment in a health-related undergraduate program

Full contact information including legal name, mailing address, phone number, and email address

Official Essay Prompt:

"Healthcare is about more than medicine — it is about people. In 500 to 800 words, describe why you chose to pursue a career in the health professions, what experiences have shaped your commitment to patient care, and how you envision making a meaningful and lasting impact on the patients or communities you will one day serve."

Essays will be evaluated on authenticity, clarity of purpose, vision for patient impact, and overall quality of written communication. There is no application fee.

Dates to Remember

Milestone Date Application Deadline January 15, 2027 Winner Announced February 15, 2027 Award Amount $1,000







A Message Behind the Mission

Dr. Ronald Bernardini has spent more than 40 years proving that healthcare, at its highest level, is an act of service. The launch of this scholarship represents a natural extension of that philosophy — an investment not in institutions, but in individuals. In students who are willing to do the hard work, ask the difficult questions, and dedicate their professional lives to the well-being of others.

The Dr. Ronald Bernardini Scholarship for Health Professionals stands as a testament to the idea that every great healthcare system is only as strong as the people within it — and that those people deserve to be recognized, supported, and inspired from the very beginning of their journey.

For more information, eligibility details, and application instructions, visit the official scholarship website or contact the scholarship team directly.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Ronald Bernardini

Organization: Dr. Ronald Bernardini Scholarship for Health Professionals

Website: https://drronaldbernardinischolarship.com/

Email: apply@drronaldbernardinischolarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22f53ec3-d9f1-4e97-8234-7c0914c8b914