Tamra Bedford, Cosmetic RN Announces Relocation to New San Ramon Medical Spa Location

SAN RAMON, CA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN RAMON, CA - April 14, 2026 - -

Tamra Bedford, a cosmetic registered nurse with over 20 years of experience in medical aesthetics, announces the relocation of her medical spa practice to a new facility at 160 Sunset Dr, Suite 110, within IMAGE Studios at Bishop Ranch. The move, effective May 1, 2026, marks a significant milestone for the established practice that has served the San Ramon and Tri-Valley communities for more than 17 years.

The relocation reflects sustained demand for personalized, medical-grade aesthetic treatments in the region. Operating under the medical direction of Dr. Stephen Ronan, MD, FACS, of Blackhawk Plastic Surgery, Tamra Bedford continues to provide comprehensive skin rejuvenation services including laser hair removal, medical microneedling, cosmetic injectables, chemical peels, IPL treatments, and rosacea management.

The new location within IMAGE Studios at Bishop Ranch positions the practice in a modern medical facility designed to enhance the patient experience. The space accommodates the full range of advanced aesthetic technologies, including the Coolglide Laser system for hair removal and equipment for intense pulsed light therapy.

"This relocation represents both growth and renewal for our practice," said Tamra Bedford, Cosmetic RN. "The new space at City Center Bishop Ranch allows us to better serve our patients while maintaining the intimate, personalized approach they have come to trust. Every patient who walks through our door receives my complete attention from consultation through treatment completion, and that commitment remains unchanged in our new location."

The practice distinguishes itself through a concierge-level approach to medical aesthetics, with Tamra Bedford personally performing every treatment from start to finish. This hands-on methodology has cultivated long-standing patient relationships throughout San Ramon, Danville, Dublin, Pleasanton, Alamo, Walnut Creek, and the broader San Francisco Bay Area.

As a Cosmetic RN in San Ramon, Bedford specializes in addressing diverse skin concerns through evidence-based treatments. The practice offers solutions for aging skin, unwanted hair, acne scarring, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, and volume loss. Medical-grade treatments include Botox and Dysport for dynamic wrinkles, Restylane for lip enhancement and facial volume restoration, and customized chemical peels for skin renewal.

The timing of the relocation aligns with increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures in the East Bay region. The practice has maintained a 4.8-star rating based on patient reviews, reflecting consistent satisfaction with treatment outcomes and patient care standards.

Tamra Bedford established her medical spa practice with a focus on delivering hospital-grade safety standards in an outpatient setting. The association with Blackhawk Plastic Surgery ensures medical oversight and access to comprehensive aesthetic resources. This collaborative approach enables the practice to offer treatments typically found in larger medical facilities while maintaining the personalized attention of a boutique practice.

The new facility at IMAGE Studios features a state-of-the-art treatment room, enhanced privacy measures, and improved accessibility for patients. The location at the Whole Foods/Target shopping plaza in Bishop Ranch provides convenient access from major thoroughfares serving the Tri-Valley area.

Tamra Bedford, Cosmetic RN in San Ramon, operates by appointment, offering flexible scheduling to accommodate patient needs. The practice accepts various payment methods including credit cards and digital payment platforms, making aesthetic treatments accessible to a broader patient base.

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For more information about Tamra Bedford, Cosmetic RN, contact the company here:



Tamra Bedford, Cosmetic RN

Tamra Bedford

hello@tamrabedford.com

160 Sunset Dr, Suite 110, San Ramon, CA 94583