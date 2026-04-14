Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing Relocates to Enhance Service in Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing, a family-owned HVAC and plumbing company with over 1,320 five-star reviews, has announced its relocation to a new facility at 1408 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33612. This strategic move positions the company closer to the Tampa Bay communities it serves most, enabling faster response times and expanded service capacity.

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Since opening its doors in 2017, Home Therapist has served over 10,000 Tampa Bay homeowners and earned a 4.9-star rating, making it one of the highest-rated HVAC and plumbing providers in the region. The new location strengthens the company's ability to deliver same-day repairs, 24/7 emergency service, and free estimates to a growing customer base across Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, Wesley Chapel, Largo, Riverview, Carrollwood, New Tampa, Seminole Heights, and more than 25 surrounding communities.

"Moving to Linebaugh Ave puts us right in the heart of where our customers are," said Richard Morales, owner of Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing. "We have been serving Tampa Bay families since 2017, and this new location means faster response times for the communities we serve most. Our goal has always been to treat every home like our own, and being closer to our service areas helps us do that even better."

Home Therapist offers a full range of residential and commercial services, including AC repair and installation, heating and heat pump systems, ductwork and indoor air quality solutions, plumbing, drain cleaning, water heater installation and repair, repiping, leak detection, and water treatment. All work is performed by licensed and certified technicians, and the company holds both HVAC (CAC1819196) and Plumbing (CFC1431159) state licenses.

The relocation is part of Home Therapist's continued investment in serving the Tampa Bay area with reliable, honest, and affordable home comfort solutions. Homeowners can schedule service online or request a free estimate by calling (813) 343-2212.

About Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing

Founded in 2017 by the Morales family, Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing has grown from a small family operation to one of Tampa Bay's most trusted HVAC and plumbing companies. With a team of licensed technicians specializing in air conditioning, heating, plumbing, and indoor air quality, the company has built its reputation on upfront pricing, quality workmanship, and genuine care for every customer. Home Therapist holds a 4.9-star rating across 1,320+ verified reviews and has served over 10,000 homeowners across the greater Tampa Bay area.

About Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing

Home Therapist is a family-owned and operated HVAC and Plumbing company proudly serving the Tampa Bay area. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, our team of expert technicians provides a comprehensive range of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services to both residential and commercial clients. Drawing on decades of combined experience, Home Therapist has built a reputation for providing personalized and reliable HVAC and Plumbing solutions. Our certified professionals are dedicated to delivering top-notch service, ensuring that each customer's unique needs are met, and their homes or businesses remain comfortable year-round.

Press Inquiries

Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing

(813) 343-2212

1408 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

service [at] callhometherapist.com

https://callhometherapist.com/