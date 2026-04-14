New Toll Brothers Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Cambric Village, is coming soon to Greenville, South Carolina. This exclusive community will offer two distinct collections of new homes, including luxury single-family homes opening in summer 2026 and townhomes opening in spring 2027. The 13 luxury single-family homes in the Cambric Village Enclave Collection opening this summer are anticipated to be priced from the low $800,000s.





Cambric Village presents an exceptional opportunity for home shoppers to live in a desirable location just 10 miles from downtown Greenville and close to everyday shopping, dining, and recreation. Residents will benefit from assignment to top-rated schools in the Greenville County School District and walkable proximity to retail stores and restaurants off Pelham Road.

"Cambric Village brings together thoughtfully designed homes and premier features in a spectacular location," said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "This community exemplifies our commitment to delivering luxury, quality, and personalized options for our customers."





The Enclave Collection within Cambric Village will offer a limited selection of 13 single-family homes with floor plans ranging from approximately 2,820 to 3,429 square feet. The open-concept home designs will feature flexible spaces, offering well-appointed kitchens, first- or second-floor primary suites, grand two-story great rooms, covered patios, and options for lofts.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Cambric Village will be located at Buena Vista Way and Old Boiling Spring Road in Greenville. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Cambric Village, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.



Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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