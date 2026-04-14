Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes Opening at Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails in San Tan Valley, Arizona

New model homes showcasing luxury living will debut at Model Grand Opening event on April 18

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of two brand-new model homes at Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails in San Tan Valley, Arizona. A model grand opening event will be held on Saturday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 31380 N Crown King Lane. The event will feature tours of the professionally designed Manchester Modern Ranch and Woodland Desert Contemporary home designs. The public is invited to join the celebration, enjoy refreshments, explore the beautiful new model homes, and experience the exceptional lifestyle the community offers.





Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails redefines luxury living with its exquisite home designs, expansive home sites, and breathtaking views of the Sonoran Desert. The community features four single-story home designs ranging from 3,124 to 3,692 square feet, with up to 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and 4-car garages. Expansive home sites spanning a quarter-acre or more offer ample space for personalization, including options for multi-slide doors, multigenerational suites, expanded covered patios, and cabanas. Homes are priced from the mid-$800,000s.





"The new model homes at Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails highlight the thoughtful architectural details and luxurious finishes that set our homes apart," said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. "From the spacious interiors to the incredible outdoor living options, these homes truly capture the essence of luxury in this beautiful Sonoran Desert setting."

Residents will enjoy resort-style amenities within the gated community, including a sparkling pool, pickleball courts, outdoor gathering areas with fire pits, a playground, and miles of hiking and biking trails. The community's prime location provides convenient access to outdoor recreation, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Queen Creek and the surrounding area.





“Residents will also enjoy spectacular mountain range vistas and breathtaking starry skies, making Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails an ideal place to call home,” added Flaherty.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call 844-836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Arizona.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)