VALHI ANNOUNCES EXPECTED FIRST QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

 | Source: Valhi, Inc. Valhi, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:  VHI) announced today that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report first quarter 2026 earnings in a press release after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026. 

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

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Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


GlobeNewswire

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