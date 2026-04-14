NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES EXPECTED FIRST QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

Dallas, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report first quarter 2026 earnings in a press release after market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO 2 ) businesses.

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Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Tel. 972-233-1700