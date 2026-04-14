Pool Corporation Announces 2026 Investor Day

COVINGTON, La., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. Presentations by the executive leadership team are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Arizona Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time) and continue through 11:30 a.m. Arizona Time (2:30 p.m. Eastern Time). The presentation materials as well as a live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Pool Corporation’s investor relations page at https://ir.poolcorp.com/presentations/.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 455 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Kristin S. Byars

Director, Investor Relations and Finance

985.801.5153

kristin.byars@poolcorp.com