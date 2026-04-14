David Ebrahimzadeh Joins the New American Industrial Alliance as Corniche Capital Doubles Down on Reindustrialization, Defense Tech, and Build-to-Suit Industrial Real Estate

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh, Founder and President of Corniche Capital, the New York-based commercial real estate development and investment firm specializing in industrial assets, data centers, defense technology, and frontier infrastructure, today announced that he has joined the New American Industrial Alliance (NAIA) — the multi-sector trade association uniting builders, investors, and policymakers committed to restoring America’s position as the world’s preeminent techno-industrial power.

NAIA — the New American Industrial Alliance — was founded to convene the founders, operators, capital allocators, and policymakers driving the reindustrialization of the United States. Its members span defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, energy, and venture capital, all united by a singular conviction: America must build again. Membership in NAIA positions Corniche Capital at the heart of one of the defining economic and national security movements of this decade.

“Reindustrialization is not a trend — it is a national imperative. At Corniche Capital, we are not spectators. We are investors, developers, and operators putting capital and concrete on the ground to power the next American industrial era.”

— David Ebrahimzadeh, Founder & President, Corniche Capital

The Reindustrialization Opportunity Is Now

The reshoring of American manufacturing is underway at a scale not seen in generations. Driven by fraying global supply chains, escalating geopolitical tension with China, landmark federal investment in domestic infrastructure, and surging demand for domestically produced defense technology, the United States is experiencing a historic recalibration of where and how it makes things. Analysts project that announced manufacturing projects could increase the U.S. manufacturing building stock by more than 10% within a single decade — representing hundreds of billions of dollars in new industrial real estate demand.

Companies leading this charge — in defense technology, aerospace, robotics, artificial intelligence-powered manufacturing, advanced materials, and clean energy production — require one thing above all else: space and power. They need purpose-built industrial facilities, located in strategic regions, delivered by landlords and developers who understand their business and can scale alongside them.

That is precisely where Corniche Capital operates.

A Uniquely Positioned Platform: Capital, Real Estate, and Technology at the Intersection

David Ebrahimzadeh has spent years building a platform that sits at the precise intersection of industrial real estate and frontier technology. At its core, Corniche Capital is a commercial real estate developer — acquiring, entitling, and delivering large-scale industrial sites nationwide, including multi-gigawatt powered land portfolios suited for data centers, AI infrastructure, defense manufacturing, and advanced logistics. Layered on top of that foundation is a private equity and venture investment capability, deploying capital directly into the technology and defense companies that will occupy and animate those spaces.

This dual capability is rare and powerful. Where most real estate firms are passive infrastructure providers and most technology investors operate without real estate expertise, Corniche Capital bridges both worlds. Ebrahimzadeh can invest in a defense technology company at the equity level and then provide that company with purpose-built, build-to-suit industrial space tailored to its exact operational requirements — becoming not just a capital partner but a long-term strategic landlord and infrastructure partner.

Corniche Capital’s active industrial portfolio spans projects nationwide, with a focus on high-power sites capable of supporting the energy-intensive demands of next-generation manufacturing, artificial intelligence compute, and defense-industrial production. The firm’s build-to-suit capability enables it to serve as the go-to landlord for companies that cannot find suitable space on the open market — delivering custom facilities on an accelerated timeline with deep operational understanding of what defense, aerospace, and technology tenants actually need.

NAIA Membership: Joining the Vanguard of American Industrial Revival

Membership in the New American Industrial Alliance connects Ebrahimzadeh with the most active builders and investors driving America’s techno-industrial renaissance. NAIA’s mission — to ensure America is the techno-industrial leader of the world — aligns directly with Corniche Capital’s investment thesis. The organization advocates for policies that strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity, protect American workers and firms from unfair foreign competition, and eliminate the regulatory barriers that slow the pace of industrial growth.

“We are proud to welcome Corniche Capital as our newest member and look forward to working together to reindustrialize America. To win the future, we need partners who invest in real-world results. Corniche Capital’s focus on industrial development, logistics, and long-term value creation is essential to that effort.”

— New American Industrial Alliance

For companies in NAIA’s ecosystem — defense startups, advanced manufacturers, aerospace innovators, energy technology firms — Corniche Capital represents a uniquely aligned partner: one that can provide both equity capital and the physical infrastructure to house, power, and scale their operations.

Reindustrialize Summit 2026: Meeting in Detroit

David Ebrahimzadeh will be attending the Reindustrialize Summit 2026 — the third annual gathering of the nation’s foremost industrialists, technologists, investors, and policymakers — taking place June 16–17, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan. NAIA was born out of the inaugural Summit in 2024, which now convenes over 1,000 decision-makers representing more than $1 trillion in investable capital, and has become the preeminent annual forum for the reindustrialization movement.

Companies seeking to discuss build-to-suit development opportunities, powered land acquisition, or data center infrastructure are encouraged to reach out in advance to schedule meetings with Ebrahimzadeh at the summit.

“Detroit is a symbol of what America can be again — and what it will be. I am looking forward to connecting with the builders, founders, and investors who are putting in the work to make reindustrialization real. If your company needs land, power, purpose-built space, or capital, let’s talk.”

— David Ebrahimzadeh

About Corniche Capital

Corniche Capital is a New York-based commercial real estate developer and investment firm with a focus on industrial assets, powered land, data center infrastructure, defense technology, and frontier infrastructure. The firm develops and acquires large-scale industrial properties nationwide while also making private equity and venture investments in high-growth technology and defense companies — creating a uniquely integrated platform at the intersection of real estate, capital, and innovation.

If you are interested in joining us and NAIA on our mission to reindustrialize America, reach out to info@newindustrials.org.

Media & Meeting Inquiries

To schedule a meeting with David Ebrahimzadeh at the Reindustrialize Summit (June 16–17, 2026, Detroit) or to inquire about build-to-suit industrial development or powered land opportunities:

David Ebrahimzadeh — Founder & President, Corniche Capital | New York, NY

David@cornichecapital.com

cornichecapital.com

davidebrahimzadeh.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/davideb

X: @debrahimzadeh