INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Stellantis N.V. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – STLA

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STLA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Stellantis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 8, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Stellantis securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 6, 2026, Stellantis announced €22 billion in charges alongside a “reset” of the Company’s business and a shortfall, even discounting the charges, against the Company’s previous guidance. Stellantis described the charges and reset as due in significant part to the need to shift organizational priorities, stakeholder relationships, supply chains, execution, and quality control due to “an initial overestimation of pace of adoption of electrification in the regions.” Stellantis further pointed specifically to “substantially reduced volume and profitability expectations for [battery-powered electric vehicle] products.”

On this news, Stellantis’s stock price fell $2.26 per share, or 23.69%, to close at $7.28 per share on February 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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