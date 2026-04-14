INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd. - CHOW

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd. (“ChowChow” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CHOW). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ChowChow and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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A Complaint has been filed in connection with the sudden collapse of ChowChow’s stock price on December 10, 2025, including multiple halts of trading by the New York Stock Exchange American Exchange (the “NYSE American”) in the Company’s securities due to volatility from market manipulation that caused the Company’s stock price to surge following the IPO despite no fundamental change in profile, news or information from the Company. Per the allegations in the Complaint, an investigation and public reports have revealed that ChowChow was a vehicle utilized in a market manipulation and “pump-and-dump” promotional scheme. As part of the scheme, impersonators acting as financial advisors allegedly touted ChowChow in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with baseless claims to create a buying frenzy amongst retail investors. The Complaint alleges that this pump-and-dump scheme was revealed on December 10, 2025, with catastrophic losses to investors. At approximately 11:05 a.m. EST, a surge of sell orders and volume of approximately 360,000 caused the price of ChowChow ordinary shares to plummet from $11.95 per share to $10.59 per share in a span of mere minutes. At 11:07 a.m. EST, NYSE American halted trading in ChowChow ordinary shares from trading due to volatility. The halt remained in effect until 12:37 PM EST when the stock reopened for trading at the price of approximately $1.00 per share.

NYSE American halted trading a second time from 3:44 PM EST until 3:49 PM EST before ChowChow stock ultimately closed at $1.83 per share, a single day loss of 84.3%.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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