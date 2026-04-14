INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Journey Medical Corporation - DERM

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DERM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Journey and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 25, 2026, Journey reported its financial results and provided a corporate update. During the Company’s disclosures and related analyst questioning, management indicated that prescription demand for Emrosi was exceeding reported revenue, driven in part by reimbursement timing dynamics and the use of co-pay assistance programs. During the call, Journey’s management further acknowledged that “a portion of the scripts were not being reimbursed and therefore, hit our co-pay assistance program,” while also stating that gross-to-net performance remained “within line and expectation” and that the demand-to-revenue dynamic was “progressing as expected.”

On this news, Journey’s stock price fell $2.05 per share, or 30.01%, to close at $4.78 per share on March 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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