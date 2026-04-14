INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Power Solutions International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – PSIX

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Power Solutions International, Inc. (“Power Solutions” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PSIX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 19, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 6, 2025, Power Solutions released its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing that “gross margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 23.9%, a decrease of 5.0%” year-over-year due in part to “temporary inefficiencies related to [the Company’s] accelerated production ramp-up” for “key data center product lines.” Power Solutions also allegedly revealed that it “anticipates … sales growth of 45%” for full year 2025, indicating a sharp deceleration, as Power Solutions had reported year-over-year growth of 74% in the second quarter and 65% in the third quarter 2025.

On this news, Power Solutions’ stock price fell $15.55 per share, or 19.14%, to close at $65.69 per share on November 7, 2025.

Then, on March 2, 2026, Power Solutions announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, revealing that gross margin declined 8% year-over-year due to “operating inefficiencies related to [the Company’s] accelerated production ramp-up for data center product lines.” Power Solutions also provided its outlook for 2026, which included only “moderate margin improvement from the products serving data center markets.”

On this news, Power Solutions’ stock price fell $24.84 per share, or 28.97%, to close at $60.91 per share on March 3, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.