Traction Uranium Announces LIFE Offering for up to C$900,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing under the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions of up to 3,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (the “Common Shares”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (the “Warrant Shares”) at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be governed by the terms and conditions set forth in the certificates representing the Warrants and are subject to a 60-day contractual hold period following the closing of the Offering.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at https://tractionuranium.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for for general and administrative expenses, as well as exploration expenditures. The Company anticipates closing the Offering on or about April 28, 2026 and such closing is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including but not limited to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company further announces that it has closed its option agreement (the “Option Agreement”), as amended and restated on April 3, 2026, among GEOMAP Exploration Inc. and certain other vendors (the “Optionors”). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Traction has the right to earn a 100% interest (the “Option”) in the Optionors’ Jackson Lake Uranium Property located in northeastern Saskatchewan. For more information regarding the Option Agreement, see the Company’s news release dated April 1, 2026.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at https://tractionuranium.com/.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements and include but are not limited to: receipt of regulatory approval; statements with respect to future financial or operating performance of the Company; the Company’s intended use of proceeds from the Offering; the potential exercise of the Option. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, among other things, that the Offering may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; that any proceeds raised from the Offering may not be utilized as currently intended; that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and may be unsuccessful in achieving the desired results; that mineral exploration plans may change and be re-defined based on a number of factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company's industry. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release. Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.