INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BlackRock, Inc. - BLK

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BLK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BlackRock and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 6, 2026, BlackRock announced that it was limiting withdrawals from the HPS Corporate Lending Fund (“HLEND”), one of its flagship private credit funds, for the first time. HLEND said that it will not repurchase shares beyond the promised 5% liquidity threshold it offers each quarter, after receiving investor requests to redeem more than 5% of total shares.

On this news, BlackRock’s stock price fell $79.55 per share, or 7.69%, to close at $955.45 per share on March 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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