FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) is pleased to invite you to participate in its First Quarter Conference Call that will be held on:

Thursday, April 30, 2026

11:00 AM Eastern Time

(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

To participate in the conference call please register at the following link:

Registration: FEMSA Conference Call | 1Q26

The quarterly results will be released on April 30 before markets open.

The conference call will be live through our Zoom link. For registration, please visit https://bit.ly/FEMSA__1Q26

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

About FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Spin, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Bestin-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.