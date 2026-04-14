PROMPERÚ launches AI-powered virtual assistant to enhance travel planning to Peru

Lima, Peru, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peru becomes the first country in South America to integrate an official AI travel assistant into its national tourism platform.

In line with its innovation and digital transformation strategy, PROMPERÚ, Peru’s tourism promotion agency, has officially launched an AI-powered virtual travel planning assistant, integrated into its official tourism portal Peru.travel, marking a new milestone in the promotion of the country as a travel destination.

The tool was developed using technology provided by Mindtrip, leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver personalized travel recommendations and enhance the overall user experience.

With this initiative, Peru becomes the first country in South America to incorporate a conversational AI tool into its national tourism platform, reinforcing its position as an innovative destination with a forward looking approach.

The assistant is currently in its initial phase, with ongoing enhancements planned to further enrich the user experience. In this context, it enables real time interaction, offering recommendations tailored to users’ interests, facilitating access to reliable information, and supporting decision making throughout the travel planning process.

Importantly, the tool contributes to one of the sector’s key priorities: diversifying tourism demand. By highlighting lesser known destinations, new routes, and authentic experiences, it promotes a more balanced distribution of visitors and creates greater opportunities for regions across the country.

This solution integrates artificial intelligence and data analytics to deliver a dynamic and up to date experience aligned with global tourism trends, while strengthening Peru’s international positioning.

The launch event, held in Lima, brought together government authorities, tourism stakeholders, and media representatives, who experienced the platform firsthand, marking the beginning of a new stage in the promotion of Peru.





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