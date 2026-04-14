CARMICHAEL CROWNED THE HOLESHOT KING ON BROADWAY STREET IN NASHVILLE

Atlanta, Georgia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supercross GOAT, Ricky Carmichael, delivered an unforgettable moment in the heart of downtown Nashville on Friday, April 10th, as the victor of Jeremy McGrath’s Holeshot King Challenge, which shut down historic Broadway and brought thrilling motocross drag-racing directly to music and racing fans alike. In front of a reported 90,000 plus spectators, legendary motocross racers launched head-to-head down Music City’s main drag, in a high energy bracket-style competition under the neon lights.

Ricky Carmichael claimed the Holeshot King victory aboard the Triumph TF 450-X, showcasing explosive starts and commanding acceleration as he powered through the field to stand atop the podium. The win placed Triumph at center stage during one of the most visible and unique motorsports activations of the SuperMotocross season on the same weekend Monster Energy Supercross featured down the road at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium

Jeff Stanton and Ivan Tedesco also competed on Triumph motorcycles, further representing the brand in an all-star lineup that included some of the most iconic names in Supercross and Motocross history. Each launch echoed through Broadway as fans packed the sidewalks, balconies, and storefronts to witness pure start speed competition in an unprecedented urban setting.

Closing one of the most famous streets in America for a motorcycle race, Holeshot King delivered a powerful showcase for sport of Supercross, and positioned Triumph squarely in front of dedicated racing fans alongside a massive mainstream audience, experiencing the sights, sounds, and smell of the sport up close.

The Friday night spectacle set the tone for a landmark SuperMotocross weekend in Nashville and reinforced Triumph’s growing momentum in off-road racing, putting the TF 450-X and its performance on display in front of one of the largest crowds of the season.

Ricky Carmichael:

“Racing on Broadway was next level. The crowd was massive and the energy was unreal. The TF 450 X came out of the gate strong every time, and winning in this kind of setting made it even more special.”

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