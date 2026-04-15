Prime Drink Group Announces Convertible Debenture, Board Appointment and Grant of Differed Share Units

MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Drink Group Corp. (CSE: PRME) (“Prime” or the “Company”) announces a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of a minimum of 10 units (each, a “Unit”) and a maximum of 16 Units at a price of $250,000 per Unit, for minimum and maximum gross proceeds of $2,500,000 and $4,000,000, respectively.

Each Unit will consist of: (i) one $250,000 unsecured convertible debenture (each, a “Debenture”), and (ii) 3,571,429 share purchase warrants (each, a “Warrant”). Each Debenture will have a term of 24 months (the “Term”) and will bear interest at a rate of 7% per annum, payable in cash. At the option of the issuer, the principal amount of each Debenture may be converted, at any time during the Term, into common shares of the Company (each, a “Share”) at a price of $0.055 per Share. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.07 per Share at any time during the Term.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to fund its growth initiatives and for general working capital purposes.

The Company will pay a cash finder’s fee in connection with the closing of the Private Placement equal to 6% of the gross proceeds received from subscribers introduced to the Company by arm’s-length finders.

The Units will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The securities underlying the Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to resale restrictions, including a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and any other applicable regulatory approvals.

Board Appointment

Prime is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Paul Gendron as a Director of the Company.

Jean-Paul Gendron has over 15 years of experience with Suncor Energy / Petro-Canada (2000–2015), where he held several strategic roles, including asset management and wholesale sales strategy development. Prior to that, he led sales operations at Boulangerie Lanthier (1991–2000), following more than a decade with Pepsi-Cola (1980–1991). Since retiring in 2015, Jean-Paul has served as Chairman of the Board for Syndicat Le Ponsardin and the Cyclo Nord Cycling Club. He also remains professionally active on a part-time basis, focusing on portfolio management and investment coaching in the stock market. Jean-Paul is a graduate of HEC Montréal (1993), where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) with a specialization in marketing.

The Board of Directors extends a warm welcome to Mr. Gendron as a member of the Company’s Board and looks forward to his contributions to the Company’s growth and success.

Grant of Differed Share Units

The Company also announces that an aggregate of 1,363,362 differed share units (“DSUs”) have been granted to Directors and Officers pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”), each DSU entitling the holder to receive one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”), to be settled in Shares at a deemed price of $0.055 per Share. For greater certainty, the DSUs shall not be subject to any time-based vesting restrictions and shall vest immediately on the date of grant, subject to the terms of the Plan and applicable Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

About Prime Drink Group

Prime Drink Group Corp (CSE: PRME) is a Québec-based corporation focused on becoming a leading diversified holding company in the beverage, influencer media and hospitality sectors.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “U.S. SECURITIES ACT”) OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

For further information, please contact:

Jean Gosselin, CFO

Phone: (514) 394-7717

Email: info@prime-group.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or statements that certain acts, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating: (i) to the completion of the Private Placement, (ii) the issuance of the underlying securities, (iii) receipt of all necessary approvals for the Private Placement, and (iv) the intended use of proceeds of the Private Placement.

These statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the completion of the Private Placement as currently contemplated, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, market conditions, general economic factors, and equity market conditions generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of Prime may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although Prime believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Prime disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.