ASI TECH, INC. Launches GeekOnSites to Expand On-Site and Remote IT Services for Homes and Businesses

Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASI TECH INC., a technology company focused on innovative, high-performance solutions, today announced the launch of GeekOnSites, a new service initiative that expands the company’s reach in IT and technology support through on-site and remote assistance for residential and business customers. The launch is part of ASI TECH INC.’s continued growth as it broadens its ability to serve individuals and organizations with responsive service, custom software development, and practical technology solutions built for speed, quality, and long-term value.

Alexander Prince, Founder and CEO of ASI TECH, INC.

“GeekOnSites represents an important expansion of our service model and our commitment to practical innovation,” said Alexander Prince, Founder and CEO of ASI TECH, INC. “We built this offering to give customers direct access to technical expertise in the way that works best for them, whether that means on-site service at home or in the office, remote support for faster resolution, or customized technology solutions that solve larger operational needs. It reflects the standard we set for our company: precision, reliability, and premium-quality engineering delivered with urgency and care.”

GeekOnSites is designed to meet the rising demand for reliable, accessible technical support in a market where uninterrupted connectivity, secure systems, and fast issue resolution have become essential. By offering both in-person and remote service delivery, GeekOnSites gives customers greater flexibility in how they receive assistance. The service aims to help reduce downtime and provide customers with dependable support backed by a broader technology organization.

Comprehensive Support Across Everyday and Business-Critical Tech Needs

GeekOnSites supports a broad spectrum of technology needs across residential and business environments, giving customers access to a single service capable of addressing both routine issues and more complex technical requirements. Its service scope includes computer and laptop repair, printer and document support, network and WiFi configuration, software troubleshooting, security solutions, and smart home setup. For business clients, the offering extends to IT support services that help maintain system continuity, strengthen infrastructure, and keep day-to-day operations running.

Key Features of GeekOnSites include:

Comprehensive Technical Support : Covers computer repair, software troubleshooting, network configuration, printer support, and smart home technology needs for residential and business customers.

: Covers computer repair, software troubleshooting, network configuration, printer support, and smart home technology needs for residential and business customers. Certified Technology Professionals : Services are delivered by experienced, qualified experts focused on accurate diagnosis and dependable resolution.

: Services are delivered by experienced, qualified experts focused on accurate diagnosis and dependable resolution. 24/7 Service Availability : Ongoing support helps customers address urgent issues and maintain continuity without being limited by standard business hours.

: Ongoing support helps customers address urgent issues and maintain continuity without being limited by standard business hours. Fast, Efficient Response : Built around time-conscious service and effective problem resolution to reduce downtime and restore performance quickly.

: Built around time-conscious service and effective problem resolution to reduce downtime and restore performance quickly. Secure, Confidential Assistance: Strong emphasis on data protection, privacy, and trustworthy handling of sensitive systems and information.





Extending ASI TECH, INC.’s Tech Expertise into a Growing Market

GeekOnSites builds on ASI TECH, INC.’s expertise in software development, enterprise IT services, and digital solutions by extending that technical foundation into a direct service model for residential and business customers. The launch reflects the company’s ability to translate advanced technical capabilities, from custom application development to scalable infrastructure, into responsive, real-world support that addresses immediate and evolving technology needs.

The launch of GeekOnSites also aligns with a market that’s increasingly dependent on connected systems and reliable digital environments. As businesses and individuals rely more heavily on technology for daily operations, the demand for support providers with both technical depth and execution speed continues to grow. Through GeekOnSites, ASI TECH, INC. brings its innovation-driven approach into this space, applying the same focus on precision, reliability, scalability, and user-centric design that defines its technology services.

“As technology becomes more central to how people live and work, support needs to evolve alongside it,” added Prince. “GeekOnSites brings together our software, IT, and service expertise to deliver solutions that are both immediate and sustainable.”

With the launch of GeekOnSites, ASI TECH, INC. continues to expand its role as a forward-thinking technology company delivering practical, high-performance solutions that help customers solve immediate challenges while building for long-term digital success.

Availability and Next Steps

GeekOnSites is now available to residential and business customers seeking dependable technology support backed by ASI TECH INC.’s broader technical expertise. Customers can learn more about available services and request support by visiting https://www.geekonsites.com/.

About GeekOnSites

GeekOnSites is a technology support service powered by ASI TECH, INC., extending the company’s expertise in software development, enterprise IT services, and digital solutions into direct support for residential and business customers. The service provides responsive, secure, and high-quality assistance for everyday and business-critical technology needs, helping customers resolve issues quickly, maintain system performance, and navigate an increasingly connected digital environment with greater confidence.

About ASI TECH, INC.

ASI TECH, INC. is a forward-thinking technology company delivering innovative, high-performance solutions for businesses and individuals in an increasingly digital world. The company specializes in software development, enterprise IT services, e-commerce solutions, blockchain implementation, and digital marketing. With a strong commitment to precision, reliability, and premium-quality engineering, ASI TECH, INC. builds secure, scalable, and user-centric solutions tailored to evolving client needs. By combining technical expertise with a practical, innovation-driven approach, the company helps customers improve efficiency, strengthen digital infrastructure, and support long-term growth through dependable technology services and customized digital solutions. Additional information about ASI TECH, INC.’s software development, enterprise IT services, and digital solutions is available at https://www.asitechco.com.





