Arc TRT Launches New Website to Help UK Men Access Personalised Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Southampton, UK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are a lot of men in the UK quietly struggling. Energy that used to come easily now has to be forced. Sleep feels less restoring. The drive to get things done — at work, at home, in the gym — has slowly faded. For many, low testosterone is the reason. But without clear information or an obvious place to turn, most just put up with it.

Arc TRT wants to change that.

The Southampton-based private clinic has launched its new website at arctrt.co.uk, giving men across the UK a clear, honest, and medically responsible starting point for understanding testosterone replacement therapy — and finding out whether it could help them.

The site has been built around how men actually think about this stuff. Not the clinical language. Not the caveats. Just straight answers to the questions most men are already searching for — what are the symptoms of low testosterone, what does TRT actually involve, how does the process work, and what does it cost. It is all there, written plainly and without fuss.

Low testosterone does not tend to announce itself all at once. It chips away gradually — a bit less energy here, a bit more brain fog there, a drop in mood that is hard to explain. Over time, the full picture changes. Men often come to Arc TRT having already half-suspected the problem for years, but unsure whether what they were feeling was "bad enough" to do something about.

The answer, more often than not, is yes.

Arc TRT's clinical team is led by Dr. Chris Airey, one of the UK's most experienced TRT specialists, and Dr. Lauren Airey, Medical Director. Between them, they bring over 15 years of combined experience and have worked with more than 3,000 patients. Their approach is built on proper testing first, careful review of results, and treatment that is genuinely tailored to the individual — not a standard protocol handed to every patient who walks through the door.

"We treat the patient, not just the number on a piece of paper," said Dr. Chris Airey. "The NHS reference range is very broad. A man in his thirties could technically be within it and still feel terrible, because his levels are nowhere near where they should be for his age. That is the gap we exist to fill."

Getting started with Arc TRT follows a clear five-step process. It begins with blood testing — either a simple at-home finger-prick kit or a more comprehensive panel, depending on what the patient needs. A clinician reviews the results and, where appropriate, recommends a second confirmatory test before anything else happens. From there, a full consultation covers symptoms, treatment options, risks and costs, with no pressure to proceed until the patient is ready. Once treatment begins, a full review with repeat blood tests takes place at six weeks to check how things are going and adjust the plan if needed.

Treatment options include injectable testosterone, gels and creams, and oral tablets. For men who want to preserve natural testicular function during therapy, HCG is also available. Every plan is built around the individual.

Patient feedback backs all of this up. Verified reviews on Doctify describe the experience in the kind of terms that matter — easy to talk to, quick to respond, proper explanations at every stage, and results that made a real difference to daily life. One patient in his late forties said he finally felt like himself again after years of putting up with symptoms he had simply learned to live with.

Arc TRT is based at 2-4 Canute Road, Southampton, SO14, and is a trading name of Run My Clinics Ltd (Company No. 16304212), registered in England and Wales.

Men who think low testosterone might be affecting them can visit arctrt.co.ukto learn more or take the first step.

Media Contact

Arc TRT

support@arctrt.co.uk

023 8168 2004

arctrt.co.uk

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making decisions about medical treatment. Individual results may vary.