Movement Integrates Avant to Unlock Institutional-Grade Yield for Everyday Users

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move Industries , the core contributor of the Movement Network today announced its partnership with Avant Protocol, the institutional infrastructure for onchain savings, to integrate Avant's yield infrastructure natively into the Movement ecosystem.

The integration gives Movement users access to savUSD, Avant's yield-bearing stablecoin, while positioning Movement as the destination of choice for fintech companies, neobanks, and payment providers that need idle capital to work harder without loosening their risk controls. It is the first integration of its kind on Movement, and one of the few DeFi yield products built to meet the standards regulated financial partners actually require.

How It Works

Users deposit stablecoins and earn yield automatically, with no active management required. Under the hood, savUSD generates yield through a dynamic and actively managed multi-strategy framework. This framework is designed to be adaptable to evolving market conditions by diversifying capital across several distinct sources of onchain yield.

The protocol's treasury is allocated to strategies that offer the optimal risk-adjusted return. This approach avoids dependence on any single yield source and aims for consistent performance over time. Protecting that yield is a multi-layered capital stack rarely seen in DeFi.

Avant Protocol utilizes a multi-layered capital structure designed to prioritize the protection of user funds. In the event of a loss from a yield-generating strategy, protocol-level funds, the Reserve Fund acts as the first line of defense. This means protocol-owned capital is put at risk before any user-staked funds, demonstrating an exceptional commitment to user protection.

Beyond the Reserve Fund, approximately 20% of Avant's TVL is held in a junior tranche, a first-loss layer currently exceeding $23M that absorbs further downside before senior depositors are affected.

Movement users access savUSD directly on-chain via Avant's OFT (Omnichain Fungible Token) deployment, enabling seamless, bridgeless stablecoin liquidity flow on Movement. Additional leverage is available through Move Position, Movement's native lending market, letting users compound returns at a cost structure previously out of reach for retail participants.

Why It Matters

Most DeFi yield products force a tradeoff: high returns or capital safety. Avant's architecture delivers both. For builders and partners in payments, remittances, and neobanking, where capital must work harder but risk tolerances are tightly governed, that distinction is critical. Movement is actively pursuing partnerships with neobanks and fintech companies, many of which hold hundreds of millions in user treasury funds currently parked in low-yield instruments.

The Avant integration gives those partners a credible, on-chain yield option that mirrors the risk management standards of regulated finance, built natively into Movement's infrastructure.

This partnership follows a string of announcements that reflect Movement's growing traction with regulated financial infrastructure. Movement's recent integration with Circle brings native USDC support to the network via USDCx , and its partnership with KAST connects Movement to a global payments and card issuance platform serving users across more than 30 countries. Taken together, these partnerships point to a network increasingly built for real financial utility.

What Sets Avant Apart

Risk-buffered yield architecture. With a tiered loss absorption sequence — protocol-owned reserve fund, then junior tranche, then senior tranche, savUSD holders are insulated by multiple layers of capital before any loss reaches them. This is a structured finance mechanism rarely seen in DeFi, and a requirement for the institutional partners Movement is onboarding.



With a tiered loss absorption sequence — protocol-owned reserve fund, then junior tranche, then senior tranche, savUSD holders are insulated by multiple layers of capital before any loss reaches them. This is a structured finance mechanism rarely seen in DeFi, and a requirement for the institutional partners Movement is onboarding. Adaptive, multi-strategy yield . Rather than relying on a single yield source, Avant generates yield through a dynamic and actively managed multi-strategy framework, designed to be adaptable to evolving market conditions by diversifying capital across several distinct sources of onchain yield. The result is durable, risk-adjusted returns that don't depend on any single protocol or market dynamic. Live yield and collateral data is available on Avant's transparency dashboard .



. Rather than relying on a single yield source, Avant generates yield through a dynamic and actively managed multi-strategy framework, designed to be adaptable to evolving market conditions by diversifying capital across several distinct sources of onchain yield. The result is durable, risk-adjusted returns that don't depend on any single protocol or market dynamic. Live yield and collateral data is available on Avant's . Institutional security stack. Avant has completed independent audits with Cyfrin, Dedaub, Omniscia, and operational security audit with Trail of Bits, with no critical or severe findings. The protocol operates with MPC custody, a multi-party approval framework for all external fund transfers and whitelisting, 24/7 real-time threat monitoring through Hypernative, and ongoing penetration testing. Avant has been unaffected by every category incident to date.



Avant has completed independent audits with Cyfrin, Dedaub, Omniscia, and operational security audit with Trail of Bits, with no critical or severe findings. The protocol operates with MPC custody, a multi-party approval framework for all external fund transfers and whitelisting, 24/7 real-time threat monitoring through Hypernative, and ongoing penetration testing. Avant has been unaffected by every category incident to date. Cheap leverage for compounded returns. Via Move Position, users can access low-cost leverage against savUSD to amplify yield, a capital efficiency strategy that mirrors institutional approaches, now accessible at the wallet level.





"Move is for money and money should work harder for the people who need it most,” said Torab Torabi, CEO, Move Industries. “Avant gives Movement users and partners access to the kind of structured, risk-adjusted yield infrastructure that institutional players have had for years. We're not just building a faster chain. We're building the place where capital comes to compound."

The Bigger Picture

The Avant integration is the first step in Movement's broader strategy to become the settlement layer where capital-heavy fintech partnerships choose to land. The measure of success is not just transaction throughput. It is what happens to funds once they arrive.

ABOUT MOVEMENT

Movement is the global settlement layer for digital dollars built to move money quickly, cheaply, and compliantly at global scale. Developed by Move Industries, the M1 network is the financial infrastructure behind a growing ecosystem of neobanks, fintech platforms, and payment providers, enabling them to offer instant stablecoin settlement and institutional-grade yield to anyone, anywhere. Movement is focused on one mission: bringing global financial products to the people who need them most. For more information, visit MovementNetwork.xyz and follow @Movement_xyz on X.

ABOUT AVANT

Avant Protocol builds institutional-grade yield infrastructure for onchain savings. Its adaptive multi-manager architecture diversifies across strategies and trading teams, dynamically adjusting allocations to deliver best-in-class risk-adjusted returns. User funds are protected by a multi-layered capital stack, a protocol-owned reserve fund, a junior tranche buffer, and an institutional security framework built on MPC custody, multiple independent audits, and 24/7 threat monitoring. Avant has grown to over $145M in TVL with zero emissions and zero security incidents since launch. Learn more about Avant at AvantProtocol.com and follow @avantprotocol on X.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63f8b233-5dce-4dff-8829-9c1abd0d1884