BRIDGE Alliance Expands Summit to Five Days as It Scales Global Media Platform

BRIDGE Summit, which focuses on the future of global media, will be held for five days from November 28—December 2, 2026, on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

The move to Yas Island ensures space for more ambitious exhibitions and programming

Signals BRIDGE’s evolution into a long-term institutional platform driving global media industry transformation



ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRIDGE Alliance will expand its flagship BRIDGE Summit to five days for its second edition, taking place from November 28—December 2, 2026, and move to a larger venue, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, in partnership with Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in the Emirate.

The expansion reflects a broader strategic shift to position BRIDGE as a year-round global platform shaping the future of media, the creative economy, and cross-border collaboration.

The announcement was made during the third Board of Directors meeting chaired by His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, where members outlined plans to evolve BRIDGE from a high-impact gathering into a more permanent institutional platform designed to drive long-term industry transformation.

BRIDGE Summit 2026 will convene leaders across media, technology, investment, and content creation, with a focus on deepening professional engagement to facilitate new business models, co-production, and access to regional and global markets.



His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance



“BRIDGE is a long-term institutional project that redefines the role of media within the equation of development, economy, and knowledge,” says H.E Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed.

Programming will continue to span seven core sectors—media, creator economy, technology and artificial intelligence, marketing, gaming, music, and filmmaking—reflecting the forces reshaping the content landscape. The extended format and larger venue underscore growing international demand for platforms that move beyond dialogue toward measurable outcomes.

His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance adds: “The BRIDGE Summit reflects the UAE’s transition from supporting the media economy to engineering its operational platforms.”



His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance



The inaugural BRIDGE Summit, held in December 2025 at ADNEC, drew more than 40,000 participants from 182 countries, hosted 1,276 business meetings, and resulted in 48 agreements and partnerships—establishing a strong foundation for its continued expansion.



About BRIDGE Alliance

BRIDGE Alliance is an independent global organization headquartered in Abu Dhabi, focused on advancing collaboration, trust, and innovation across the international media landscape.

Contact: Kholood Albuainain, Executive.Office@bridge-summit.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30815fbe-abb3-4df1-a38d-c5fc572115cc

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