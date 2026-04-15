Southeast MLS Alliance Expands with Addition of realMLS in Northeast Florida

ATLANTA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powered by partnership, the Southeast MLS Alliance comprised of CHS Regional MLS (Charleston), Realtracs (Nashville), Canopy MLS (Charlotte), and Georgia MLS, today announced the expansion of its regional data-sharing initiative with the addition of realMLS, the multiple listing service serving the greater Jacksonville and Northeast Florida area.

With the inclusion of realMLS, the Southeast MLS Alliance now connects over 118,000 subscribers across a robust network of major metropolitan and high-growth markets, enabling broader listing exposure and increased referral opportunities. The expansion further strengthens geographic continuity across the Alliance, fostering seamless collaboration between inland and coastal markets throughout the Southeast.

“This opportunity for realMLS to join the Southeast MLS Alliance aligns with our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and better outcomes for agents and the consumers they serve,” said Nicole Jensen, CEO of realMLS. “Expanded access to listing data across the Southeast, available directly within the realMLS platform supports our ongoing efforts to eliminate barriers and empower our customers with the information they need to succeed.”

As the Alliance continues to grow, Joseph Cullom, CEO of CHS Regional MLS, spoke to the broader vision driving its expansion across the Southeast.

“The Southeast MLS Alliance was built on the idea that stronger regional connections lead to better outcomes for everyone in the transaction — agents, brokers, and consumers. Adding realMLS and the Northeast Florida market to that network is a natural fit. Each addition to the Alliance expands the value of membership for every MLS and every professional already part of it.”

The addition of realMLS underscores the Alliance’s shared vision of a more connected cooperative real estate marketplace delivering enhanced value to brokers, agents, and consumers alike.

About Southeast MLS Alliance The Southeast MLS Alliance is a collaborative partnership among leading multiple listing services across the Southeast United States focused on delivering expanded data access, increased market visibility, and innovative solutions for real estate professionals.

Berry Brady

berry@fulltiltconsulting.com