SENO Announces Mexico FDA Compliance Milestone

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SENO completes Mexico COFEPRIS (FDA-equivalent) compliance and advances Thailand official approval, strengthening its global regulatory strategy and market expansion efforts.

SENO Achieves Major Regulatory Milestone: Mexico FDA Compliance Completed, Thailand Approval in Final Stage

SENO today proudly announces a significant breakthrough in its global compliance strategy: the successful completion of regulatory approval in Mexico, alongside strong progress in Thailand, where registration has been officially submitted and is now in the final review stage. This milestone marks a critical step forward in SENO’s mission to build a globally trusted brand in next-generation oral thin film products.





Mexico Regulatory Approval Completed

The full regulatory compliance achieved in Mexico represents a major victory for SENO’s expansion in the North American market. By meeting stringent local requirements, SENO has demonstrated its commitment to product safety, quality standards, and legal transparency. This accomplishment not only enables smoother market operations but also strengthens long-term partnerships with regional distributors and retailers.

At the same time, SENO’s regulatory process in Thailand has entered its final phase. Following successful registration and submission, the product is currently under official review, with approval expected in the near future. This progress reflects SENO’s efficient compliance execution and deep understanding of diverse international regulatory frameworks.

Accelerating Global Compliance Progress

These recent advancements highlight a broader achievement: the acceleration of SENO’s global compliance roadmap. As more markets recognize and approve SENO’s products, the brand continues to solidify its reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking player in the industry. Regulatory approval is not only a market entry requirement, but also a powerful signal of trust from authorities and partners worldwide.

“This is more than just a regulatory milestone - it is a validation of our long-term commitment to quality, compliance, and global growth,” said Frank Wang, SENO’s founder and CEO. “The completion in Mexico and the near-final approval in Thailand demonstrate that SENO is building a truly international brand grounded in credibility and responsibility.”

Global Expansion Strategy

With these achievements, SENO moves one step closer to establishing a fully compliant global network, paving the way for further expansion across key regions including Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

SENO continues to strengthen its regulatory intelligence capabilities to support faster and more efficient market entry across multiple jurisdictions. By refining its internal compliance systems and maintaining close coordination with regulatory authorities, the company is able to streamline approval processes while ensuring full adherence to local legal and safety requirements. This proactive approach positions SENO to respond effectively to evolving global standards in the consumer wellness and health sectors.

Future Outlook and Commitment

Looking ahead, SENO will continue to invest in regulatory excellence, product innovation, and strategic partnerships, ensuring that its products meet the highest standards in every market it enters. The company remains dedicated to delivering safer, compliant, and high-quality alternatives to consumers worldwide.

In addition, the company is actively expanding its operational infrastructure to support its growing international footprint. Investments in supply chain optimization, quality assurance systems, and cross-border regulatory expertise are enabling SENO to scale responsibly while maintaining consistent product integrity. These efforts further reinforce the brand’s long-term vision of becoming a globally recognized leader in compliant, high-quality stress-relief alternatives.

About SENO

SENO is a global brand focused on next-generation oral thin film solutions, committed to innovation, compliance, and international expansion. With a growing presence across multiple continents, SENO continues to set new benchmarks in product quality and regulatory standards.

Media Contact

Jason Zhao

Co-founder, SENO USA

Email: seno.serve@outlook.com

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