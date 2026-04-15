Nouryon introduces new grade of Expancel® microspheres to boost bulk and reduce fiber use in paperboard production

Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon will introduce its Expancel® 081 microspheres grade at the Pulp and Beyond 2026 event in Helsinki, Finland, from April 15—16, 2026. An innovative bulking agent, Expancel 081 addresses two of the biggest cost and sustainability drivers in paperboard production – fiber use and energy consumption. Specifically, Expancel 081 microspheres uniquely address the rising pressure faced by paperboard mills to increase the use of recycled fiber or fillers without losing key sheet properties like stiffness, bulk and thickness, and keep energy use in check.



Adding up to one percent of Expancel 081 to paperboard can deliver a 15% to 25% increase in bulk and thickness, giving manufacturers a practical way to meet performance targets without raising base weight. The new grade also helps maintain consistent properties when using higher levels of recycled fiber and can improve line efficiency by enabling smoother operation.



“Expancel 081 is designed for paperboard mills that need to do more with less—less fiber, less energy and less variability,” said Sylvia Winkel Pettersson, vice president for Consumer Goods and Packaging at Nouryon. “By building bulk from inside the sheet, this new grade helps customers reduce board weight, stabilize quality when using recycled fiber and unlock meaningful cost and energy savings without sacrificing board performance or increasing the risk of delamination.”

Within Nouryon’s Consumer and Life Sciences segment, these packaging solutions are part of the company’s Home and Personal Care business unit that sells critical ingredients to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of consumer essentials.

For more information about Expancel solutions for paperboard, visit https://www.nouryon.com/products/expancel-microspheres/ or contact your local Nouryon sales representative.

About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global specialty chemicals leader innovating essential solutions for everyday consumer and industrial products, many of which contribute to a more sustainable world. We report in three operating segments: Consumer and Life Sciences enhances the effectiveness of hair, skin, cleaning and agricultural products, and purification media for pharmaceutical production; Performance Materials delivers the leading enabling technology for global polymer production and enables tailored performance of paints and coatings; and Resource Solutions offers key ingredients for pulp bleaching used in white paper goods and packaging, and industrial end-markets like transportation, mining, fuels, lubricants and hydrocarbon processing. We employ 8,000+ individuals across a global footprint that boasts 14 innovation centers where we jointly accelerate customer product development. We have headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, U.S., and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and are incorporated in Ireland. Discover our chemistry and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Relations: media_relations@nouryon.com

Contact: Annika Hilmersson



