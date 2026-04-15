PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 15 April 2026, 7.55 am





Convocation to the ordinary general shareholders’ meeting of 18 May 2026



The board of directors of Nextensa invites the shareholders to attend the ordinary general shareholders’ meeting that will be held on Monday 18 May 2026 at Maison de la Poste, Picardstraat 5 box 7, 1000 Brussels.

The ordinary general meeting will commence at 4:00 PM



The documents relating to these shareholders’ meeting are available from today on the website www.nextensa.eu under the heading ‘Investors’ – ‘General meetings’.









For more information

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu









About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (34%), Belgium (52%) and Austria (14%); its total value as at 31/12/2025 was approximately €1.1 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 m²) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 m² consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €431.53 M (value 31/12/2025).

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