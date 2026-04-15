Kosmos Energy to Host First Quarter 2026 Results and Webcast on May 5, 2026

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its first quarter 2026 results:

Earnings Release: Tuesday, May 5, 2026, pre-UK market open via Notified, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.

Conference Call: Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available via telephone and webcast.

Dial-in telephone numbers:

Toll Free: 1-800-715-9871

Toll/International: 1-646-307-1963

UK Toll Free: 0800 260 6466

Webcast:

investors.kosmosenergy.com

Webcast Conference Call Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.kosmosenergy.com for approximately 90 days following the event.



About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy is a leading deepwater exploration and production company focused on meeting the world’s growing demand for energy. We have diversified oil and gas production from assets offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Senegal and the Gulf of America. Additionally, in the proven basins where we operate we are advancing high-quality development opportunities, which have come from our exploration success. Kosmos is listed on the NYSE and LSE and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS.

As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos Sustainability Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos’ estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “will” or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos’ Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Jamie Buckland

+44 (0) 203 954 2831

jbuckland@kosmosenergy.com

Media Relations

Thomas Golembeski

+1-214-445-9674

tgolembeski@kosmosenergy.com