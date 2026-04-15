Poposoap Enters Germany with 2026 Innovation Award Nomination

BERLIN, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poposoap, a global leading brand of solar water fountain, today announced its 40W Filtration Fountain has been nominated for the 2026 German Innovation Award. The brand's solar fountain systems have also received design recognition from four other international organizations last year: the MUSE Design Awards, American Good Design Awards, French Design Awards, and London Design Awards (view 2025 design awards).

These honors reflect Poposoap's commitment to merging eco-friendly engineering with thoughtful design — a mission now reaching German gardens. Poposoap products were launched on Amazon.de this March 2026.



Engineered to German Standards

Poposoap's designs align with values around precision, durability, and sustainability:

Tool-free, modular maintenance for easy cleaning

High-efficiency monocrystalline solar panels for reliable performance in variable light

Durable, weather-resistant construction built to last

≥50% recycled ABS plastic in product housings

Sustainability Built In

Poposoap's approach goes beyond awards:

Recycled Materials : Products contain at least 50% recycled material, reducing reliance on virgin plastics.

: Products contain at least 50% recycled material, reducing reliance on virgin plastics. Worker Well-being : Manufacturing facilities protect worker rights and health.

: Manufacturing facilities protect worker rights and health. Plastic-Free Packaging (2025) : Transitioning to 100% recyclable paper packaging.

: Transitioning to 100% recyclable paper packaging. Carbon Emission Reduction: Obtained Amazon’s ‘Climate Pledge Friendly’ (CPF) recognition.

(View sustainability)

"German consumers set the global standard for quality and environmental responsibility," says Ruby Ling, Founder of Poposoap. "Being nominated for the German Innovation Award — and launching here — is a meaningful milestone. We're committed to delivering products that meet both."

Shop the Collection

Explore Poposoap's Amazon best selling solar fountains at Amazon Deutschland.

About Poposoap

Poposoap makes solar-powered water features, pond filters, and garden lighting for people who love their outdoor spaces. We focus on sustainable materials, easy setup, and designs that blend into your landscape — engineered for reliability and built to last.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Lillian

Email: Lilliancollaboration@poposoapsolar.com

Website: poposoapsolar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa3b1af7-81f8-4a09-bf16-fca7d81394a8