Notice on the Supplement to the Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyškių pieninė AB to be held on 27 April 2026

Vilkyškių pieninė AB (company code 277160980, registered office address: P. Lukošaičio g. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgiai municipality, hereinafter – the Company) hereby supplements the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on 27 April 2026 by splitting agenda item 3 “Regarding agreement of the Company’s 2025 consolidated and separate annual management report” into two separate items:

3. Regarding agreement of the Company’s 2025 separate and consolidated annual management report, excluding information on remuneration.

4. Regarding agreement of the Company’s information on remuneration as part of the Company’s 2025 consolidated annual management report.

SUPPLEMENTED AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS:

Regarding the independent auditor's report on the Company's 2025 separate and consolidated financial statements and the limited assurance auditor's report on the consolidated Sustainability Statement. Regarding the Supervisory Board's feedback and proposals. Regarding agreement of the Company’s 2025 separate and consolidated annual management report, excluding information on remuneration. Regarding agreement of the Company’s information on remuneration as part of the Company’s 2025 consolidated annual management report. Regarding approval of the Company’s 2025 audited separate and consolidated financial statements. Regarding approval of the allocation of the Company’s 2025 net profit (loss). Regarding approval of the new version of the Company’s Remuneration Policy.

Draft decisions for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyškių pieninė AB:

1) Regarding the independent auditor's report on the Company's 2025 separate and consolidated financial statements and the limited assurance auditor's report on the consolidated Sustainability Statement

Explanation:

No decision by the General Meeting of Shareholders is required. The independent auditor’s report on the Company’s 2025 separate and consolidated financial statements and the auditor’s limited assurance report on the consolidated Sustainability Statement are presented to the General Meeting of Shareholders for review.

2) Regarding the Supervisory Board's feedback and proposals.

Explanation:

No decision by the General Meeting of Shareholders is required. The Supervisory Board presents feedback and proposals to the General Meeting of Shareholders regarding the Company’s 2025 separate and consolidated financial statements and management report (attached).

3) Regarding agreement of the Company’s 2025 separate and consolidated annual management report, excluding information on remuneration.

Draft decision:

To agree the Company’s 2025 separate and consolidated annual management report, excluding information on remuneration.

4) Regarding agreement of the Company’s information on remuneration as part of the Company’s 2025 consolidated annual management report.

Draft decision:

To agree the Company’s information on remuneration as part of the Company’s 2025 consolidated annual management report.

5) Regarding approval of the Company’s 2025 audited separate and consolidated financial statements.

Draft decision:

To approve the Company's audited separate and consolidated financial statements for the year 2025.

6) Regarding approval of the allocation of the Company’s 2025 net profit (loss).

Draft decision:

To approve the allocation of the Company’s 2025 net profit (loss) (attached).

7) Regarding approval of the new version of the Company’s Remuneration Policy.

Draft decision:

To approve the new version of the Company’s Remuneration Policy (attached).

Shareholders can get acquainted with the company‘s documents related to the agenda of shareholders meeting at the company's office located P. Lukošaičio str. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgių sav., or on the webpage of the company (https://vilvigroup.lt/).

Other information regarding the convened General Meeting remains unchanged.

The Company provides shareholders with an updated general voting ballot.

Additional information authorized to provide Economics and Finance director of Vilkyškių pieninė AB Vilija Milaševičiutė, phone +370 441 55102, vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu

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