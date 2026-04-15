Pepeto Stage Update And BNB Price Targets $1,100 While Crypto News Reveal Where Smart Money Is Moving

Dubai, UAE, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto is pulling a wave of large wallet entries that pushed the presale past $9.05 million, and the crypto news linking this project to the BNB price is not a coincidence. Both are exchange tokens at their core, and the crypto news around both keeps getting louder. Every BNB holder who watched $0.10 grow into a fortune because the exchange underneath kept fueling demand year after year can see that Pepeto runs the same model with a former Binance developer leading the build.

This article covers the BNB price outlook and what the $1,100 target really means, then shows why the same kind of investors who got rich from the BNB ICO are filling Pepeto's presale ahead of the Binance listing because the same ground-floor window is taking shape right now.

Crypto News: Pepeto Project, BNB Price Target And Where Investors Rotate Ahead Of Bull Run

The BNB price prediction for 2026 points to $900 on the high end according to InvestingHaven, with peaks above $1,100 in bullish phases, and the data keeps stacking up. BNB took back the number four market cap ranking from XRP this week per CoinGecko, while BNB Chain runs 15 million daily transactions with 3.9 million active users. Binance completed its latest quarterly burn, removing 1.72 million BNB from supply. Grayscale filed a Form S-1 for a spot BNB ETF, and Kyrgyzstan chose BNB Chain to host its national stablecoin per CoinMarketCap.

BNB sits near $600 today after holding that floor through every sell-off since February. The biggest wallets keep defending that level, but every rally toward $680 runs into sellers. That squeeze means a breakout is loading, and the only questions are when and how far. Coinpedia targets $1,000 by Q3, but the path requires clearing $680, grinding through $750, and pushing past $900, and each zone is packed with holders ready to exit.

Even in the best case, the move from $600 to $1,000 is a 1.7x on a token already worth $82 billion. The BNB price at this size pays solid returns over time, but the gains that reshape a portfolio need a far smaller entry point. And that is exactly where the crypto news points next.

That is why the BNB holders who entered the 2017 ICO at $0.10 are not watching charts and waiting. The lesson they took from that trade is the one that matters: the fortunes made from exchange tokens were always captured at presale cost before the first trade ever happened, not by holding a large cap through months of sideways movement.

Pepeto: The Exchange Presale To Watch In 2026

Pepeto delivers the return math that the BNB price at $82 billion simply cannot. A presale exchange token, designed by the cofounder who already pushed the Pepe token past $11 billion and a former Binance developer who understands how exchanges grow from zero.

PepetoSwap gives traders zero-fee swaps across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, instant transfers between all three networks, and an AI scanner that flags scam contracts before any wallet touches them. Each of those actions feeds direct buy pressure into the Pepeto token because it powers every trade the platform runs. That is the same demand engine that took the BNB price from $0.10 to one of the five biggest tokens on earth, but Pepeto launches across three chains at once into a crypto news market ten times bigger than what Binance had at its start.

Pepeto goes further than a standard exchange token. It layers viral meme culture over a live trading platform, a combination the crypto news cycle has never tracked at the presale stage. Meme tokens hit billions on pure hype with nothing built underneath, and the BNB price rose over 9,000x on utility alone with zero viral community driving it.

Pepeto locks both of those forces into one token, and what plays out when exchange-level demand meets meme coin energy at this stage is something no market cycle has produced before.

Conclusion

The BNB price prediction makes the math simple: holding a large cap and hoping for life-changing returns is not how wealth gets built in 2026.

Every early BNB buyer who entered the ICO at $0.10 and turned a few hundred dollars into millions says one thing: they wish they had gone bigger before the window shut. That trade changed how they saw money permanently, and the door closed and never opened again. Pepeto is different because whale wallets are proving the case in real time.

Big money always moves first because those wallets see information most investors never have, and right now they are filling Pepeto at a pace no other presale has matched. Tracking where that capital goes has been the highest-returning play in crypto news history, and the upside inside this presale reaches past what even the earliest BNB positions returned. Rounds are selling out faster each week, and that speed tells how narrow the window is.

Click to Visit Pepeto While the Entry Is Still Open



