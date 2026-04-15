MinervaX Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Two Strategic Appointments as it Advances its Maternal GBS Vaccine Towards Pivotal Trial Initiation

The appointments of Jamila Louahed as CDO and Hans Henrik Chrois Christensen as CFO bring late‑stage development, global regulatory and operational expertise as MinervaX enters its next phase of growth

Builds on robust Phase II results, paving the way for a registrational trial and advancing efforts to meet the urgent global need for a GBS vaccine





COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinervaX ApS, a privately held Danish biotechnology company developing a novel, prophylactic vaccine against Group B Streptococcus (GBS), today announces the appointments of Jamila Louahed as Chief Development Officer and Hans Henrik Chrois Christensen as Chief Financial Officer. These appointments strengthen MinervaX’s capabilities as the company advances its novel GBS vaccine toward pivotal trial initiation in the maternal indication and continues to scale its operations.

Jamila Louahed joins from GSK, where she held a senior leadership role in Vaccine Research and Development. She brings over 20 years of experience advancing vaccines from discovery through late-stage development and regulatory approval, with a strong track record in global program execution.

Hans Henrik Chrois Christensen brings more than two decades of financial leadership in the life science sector. He has served as CFO in both private and public companies, successfully leading financing strategies and M&A transactions, and supporting organizational growth and operational scale-up.

Per Fischer, Chief Executive Officer of MinervaX, said: “Jamila and Hans Henrik join us at an important moment for the company as we prepare for the initiation of our pivotal trial. Their combined expertise in vaccine development and financial strategy will strengthen our ability to execute and deliver on our long-term ambitions. We are united in our commitment to advancing a first‑in‑class GBS vaccine that has the potential to prevent life‑threatening infections affecting families worldwide.”

Jamila Louahed, incoming Chief Development Officer of MinervaX, commented: “MinervaX is advancing one of the most promising approaches to GBS. The science is robust, the data are strong, and the program is ready for its next stage of development. Contributing to a vaccine with the potential to reshape outcomes for mothers, infants and older adults is a compelling opportunity.”

Hans Henrik Chrois Christensen, incoming Chief Financial Officer of MinervaX, remarked: “MinervaX is at a pivotal point, having made solid progress towards starting its Pivotal trial in the maternal indication, supported by strong advisors and internationally renowned investors. Building the financial and operational strength required at this stage is critical to delivering the first approved GBS vaccine to patients worldwide.”

These appointments build on a period of strong momentum for MinervaX. The Company has generated encouraging Phase II clinical data from its maternal immunization program, supported by preliminary surrogate markers of efficacy from natural history studies. Its protein‑only vaccine, based on fusions of highly immunogenic domains from the Alpha‑like protein family (AlpN), is designed to provide extremely broad protection against virtually all circulating GBS strains. Alongside its maternal program, MinervaX is also advancing development of its vaccine in older adults, having recently completed Phase I. These achievements, together with increasing global awareness of the significant burden of GBS, underscore the urgency of advancing a safe and effective vaccine into late‑stage trials.

Currently, there are no approved vaccines available for GBS, and the disease remains a major global cause of maternal and infant illness, amounting to an estimated 410,000 cases, and 147,000 stillbirths and infant deaths each year. This rising burden highlights the global importance of bringing an effective vaccine to patients as rapidly as possible.

For further information, please contact:

MinervaX

Per Fischer | Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@minervax.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt | Vareen Outhonesack | Henry Williams

Email: minervax@optimumcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 203 882 9621

Notes to Editors:

About MinervaX

MinervaX is a Danish biotechnology company, established in 2010 to develop a prophylactic vaccine against Group B Streptococcus (GBS), based on research from Lund University. MinervaX is developing a GBS vaccine for maternal immunization, and also for vaccination of older/at risk adults. Phase II clinical data from its maternal vaccination program suggest a high efficacy, based on the preliminary surrogate efficacy marker data from a natural history study. MinervaX’s GBS vaccine is a protein-only vaccine based on fusions of highly immunogenic and protective protein domains from selected surface proteins of GBS, the Alpha-like protein family (AIpN). Given the broad distribution of proteins contained in the vaccine on GBS strains globally, it is expected that MinervaX’s GBS vaccine will confer protection against virtually 100% of all GBS isolates.

Details of MinervaX’s completed Phase II clinical trials in pregnant people can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ under the identifiers NCT04596878 and NCT05154578. In addition to pregnant people, MinervaX has also completed a Phase I trial of its novel GBS vaccine in older adults, under identifier NCT05782179. www.minervax.com