Director Declaration

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

Notification under UKLR 6.4.9R(2)

In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R(2), Admiral announces that with effect from 15 April 2026, Fiona Muldoon, Independent Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Grainger plc. Upon appointment, Fiona will be a member of the Grainger plc Nomination, Remuneration, Audit and Risk, and Responsible Business Committees. From mid-June, Fiona will be appointed the Grainger plc Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Dan Caunt

Company Secretary

Admiral Group plc

LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

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