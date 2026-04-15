Nanotechnology Market to Grow at 13.21% CAGR to Reach USD 220.8 Billion by 2031, Supported by Healthcare Expansion and Clean Energy Initiatives, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the nanotechnology market is experiencing strong momentum, reflecting increasing adoption across sectors such as healthcare, electronics, energy, and materials science. The nanotechnology market size is projected to grow from USD 104.88 billion in 2025 to USD 118.73 billion in 2026, demonstrating the accelerating integration of nanoscale technologies into mainstream industrial applications.

The nanotechnology market is further expected to reach USD 220.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.21% during 2026–2031. This robust nanotechnology market growth is fueled by advancements in nanomaterials, expanding research initiatives, and growing demand for high-performance, lightweight, and energy-efficient solutions. Increasing commercialization and cross-industry applications are shaping the overall nanotechnology market forecast, making it a critical component of the evolving nanotechnology industry.

Emerging Nanotechnology Market Growth Opportunities

Quantum Dot Technology Transforming Display Innovation

Television manufacturers in Asia are increasingly adopting quantum-dot technology to enhance display performance and color accuracy in premium models. Continuous improvements in material stability and integration with advanced display systems are making this technology more scalable and efficient. At the same time, strong regional supply chains are reducing production costs and strengthening competitiveness, while also driving demand for supporting materials and manufacturing equipment.

Advancements in Lipid Nanoparticles for Modern Therapeutics

Lipid nanoparticles are evolving beyond their initial role in pandemic response and are now becoming essential in advanced drug delivery systems. Innovations in lipid design are improving how therapies are delivered in the body, making treatments more effective and safer. At the same time, clearer regulatory frameworks and ongoing academic research are accelerating development, enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers to scale up production and support the growing demand for next-generation therapeutics.

Nanotechnology Market Segmentation Analysis

The nanotechnology market is segmented by manufacturing process, type, and application, reflecting its diverse industrial adoption. By manufacturing process, bottom-up approaches dominate with the majority share, while top-down techniques are witnessing faster growth driven by advancements in semiconductor miniaturization. By type, nanomaterials account for the largest revenue share, whereas nanodevices are projected to register the highest growth rate. By application, the healthcare segment leads the market, supported by strong demand for drug delivery and diagnostics, while energy storage is emerging as the fastest-growing segment due to increasing focus on clean energy technologies.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Mordor Intelligence provides a balanced view of the nanotechnology market by grounding its analysis in consistently tracked industry trends, validated data sources, and cross-sector demand patterns. Its structured, transparent research approach enables decision-makers to rely on insights that are both comparable and resilient against fragmented or overstated market narratives.”

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/nanotechnology-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Table of Contents (partial) - Nanotechnology Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in mRNA-lipid nanoparticle demand for next-gen vaccines

4.2.2 EU Green Deal-led funding of nanotech for energy-efficient buildings

4.2.3 Rapid adoption of quantum-dot displays by Asian TV OEMs

4.2.4 Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Toxicology gaps delaying REACH approvals for metal-oxide nanoparticles

4.3.2 High CAPEX of atomic-layer deposition (ALD) production lines

4.3.3 Supply bottlenecks for high-purity rare-earths in nanocatalysts

4.3.4 Others

4.4 Industry Ecosystem Analysis

4.5 Technology Snapshot

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Others

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUES)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Nanomaterials

5.1.1.1 Carbon-based

5.1.1.2 Metal and Metal Oxide

5.1.1.3 Polymeric

5.1.1.4 Others

5.1.2 Nanocomposites

5.1.2.1 Structural

5.1.2.2 Functional

5.1.2.3 Smart

5.1.3 Others

5.1.3.1 Nanosensors

5.1.3.2 Nanoelectronics

5.1.3.3 Nanorobotics

5.1.3.4 Others

5.1.4 Nanotools

5.1.4.1 AFM/STM Probes

5.1.4.2 Lithography Tools

5.1.4.3 Others

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Manufacturing Process

5.2.1 Top-Down

5.2.1.1 Photolithography

5.2.1.2 Etching

5.2.1.3 High-energy Ball-milling

5.2.2 Bottom-Up

5.2.2.1 Sol-gel

5.2.2.2 CVD

5.2.2.3 Molecular Self-Assembly

5.3 By Material Category

5.3.1 Carbon-based Nanomaterials

5.3.1.1 CNTs

5.3.1.2 Graphene

5.3.1.3 Fullerenes

5.3.2 Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles

5.3.2.1 Gold

5.3.2.2 Silver

5.3.2.3 Titanium-dioxide

5.3.2.4 Zinc-oxide

5.3.3 Dendrimers

5.3.3.1 PAMAM

5.3.3.2 PPI

5.3.4 Quantum Dots

5.3.4.1 II-VI

5.3.4.2 III-V

5.3.4.3 Perovskite

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Medical and Healthcare

5.4.1.1 Drug Delivery

5.4.1.2 Imaging

5.4.1.3 Implants

5.4.2 Electronics and Computing

5.4.2.1 Logic ICs

5.4.2.2 Displays

5.4.2.3 Memory

5.4.3 Energy Storage and Production

5.4.3.1 Li-ion Batteries

5.4.3.2 Fuel Cells

5.4.3.3 Solar PV

5.4.4 Environmental

5.4.4.1 Water Treatment

5.4.4.2 Air Purification

5.4.4.3 Soil Remediation

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By End-User Industry

5.5.1 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

5.5.2 Semiconductor and Display OEMs

5.5.3 Energy and Power

5.5.4 Automotive and Aerospace

5.5.5 Others

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Nordics

5.6.2.5 Others

5.6.3 South America

5.6.3.1 Brazil

5.6.3.2 Others

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan

5.6.4.3 India

5.6.4.4 South-East Asia

5.6.4.5 Others

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Middle East

5.6.5.1.1 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

5.6.5.1.2 Turkey

5.6.5.1.3 Others

5.6.5.2 Africa

5.6.5.2.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2.2 Others

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

6.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.4.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.5 Others

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Explore more insights into the nano-technology market landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/nanotechnology-market?utm_source=globenewswire



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