CloudKeeper Achieves AWS AI Services Competency, Reinforcing Its Role In Scalable AI Adoption



Photo courtesy of CloudKeeper

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudKeeper , an end-to-end cloud & AI cost optimization and FinOps company, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Services Competency, recognizing its expertise in building and scaling production-grade AI solutions on AWS.

With this recognition, CloudKeeper has validated its capabilities in supporting businesses to move beyond experimentation and deliver measurable outcomes from AI investments. This includes demonstrated expertise in building production-grade AI solutions, integrating AI services within existing enterprise environments, and deploying them in alignment with AWS best practices and architecture frameworks.

“Achieving the AWS AI Services Competency validates our execution-first approach to AI,” said Deepak Mittal, CEO, CloudKeeper. “Enterprises today are looking for AI that works beyond controlled environments. This recognition reflects our ability to help customers build solutions that are scalable, secure, and grounded in real business impact.”

The competency is awarded through a rigorous evaluation of technical expertise, architectural excellence, and demonstrated customer success. It also reflects CloudKeeper’s ability to design scalable, secure, and cost-optimized AI systems while ensuring strong governance, compliance, and operational readiness.

“Building AI is only half the job. Running it efficiently is where most teams struggle,” said Aman Aggarwal, COO, CloudKeeper. “As usage grows, costs and complexity can spiral quickly. We help organizations stay in control while continuing to scale.”

CloudKeeper has been actively expanding its AI portfolio to support enterprise adoption at scale. This includes its role as an authorized reseller of Anthropic’s Claude AI models on Amazon Bedrock, enabling organizations to access advanced foundation models within secure, governed AWS environments. Its platform, LensGPT, further strengthens this approach by bringing agentic AI capabilities into FinOps. It allows teams to query cloud financial data using natural language, making it easier to analyze spend, uncover optimization opportunities, and drive faster, data-backed decisions.

With this milestone, CloudKeeper is set to deepen its collaboration within the AWS ecosystem and expand its ability to support organizations across industries. The focus is on enabling enterprises to operationalize AI in a way that is structured, responsible, and aligned with long-term business outcomes.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is the only comprehensive Cloud & AI Cost Optimisation and FinOps partner for organizations scaling fast on cloud - delivering guaranteed, ongoing cost savings from day one through AI-led platforms and unlimited expert cloud support.

An AWS Premier Partner and Google Cloud Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20 percent on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value, all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

Contact Information

Naman Jain

Chief Growth and Marketing Officer

CloudKeeper

+1 (346) 497-7363

naman.jain@cloudkeeper.com

https://www.cloudkeeper.com/

New Jersey, United States of America

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4215c2e-a47a-4ad1-95f8-5f44d6b04432