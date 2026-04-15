eToro Acquires Zengo to Expand Self-Custodial Crypto Capabilities

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eToro, the trading and investing platform, has entered into an agreement to acquire Zengo, a leading self-custodial crypto wallet provider, in a move that deepens eToro’s digital asset capabilities and accelerates its strategy of connecting traditional finance with on-chain infrastructure and the crypto native economy.

The acquisition brings together eToro’s global multi-asset platform and distribution with Zengo’s non-custodial wallet technology, supporting Zengo’s next phase of growth while expanding eToro’s digital asset capabilities.

The transaction strengthens eToro’s ability to support evolving digital asset use cases, including tokenized assets and emerging decentralized trading models such as prediction markets and perpetuals, as these markets develop.

Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of eToro, said: “We believe the future of finance will be increasingly digital, decentralized and user-controlled, with self-custody playing an important role in that evolution. Zengo has built an innovative and secure wallet experience, and this acquisition will enable us to accelerate its growth while continuing to provide users with choice in how they access digital assets.

“As we often say, crypto downtimes are the time to build and this acquisition reflects that long-term approach. At the same time, we continue to demonstrate the strength of our diversified business model. We’ve seen strong capital market activity so far this year, with commodity trading accounting for 60% of trading commissions by asset class in Q1 2026, with commodities trading volume nearly 4x higher year over year. This growth was driven by shifting global macro dynamics, our standing as a top-tier global multi-asset platform, and our strategic expansion of 24/7 trading, including gold and oil.”

Founded in 2018, Zengo is a pioneer in multi-party computation (MPC) cryptography and provides a market-leading crypto wallet, known for its keyless wallet architecture designed to enhance security while simplifying self-custody. Zengo offers a full-service crypto experience, including on- and off-ramp capabilities, token swaps, staking and access to decentralized applications, making it one of the most comprehensive consumer self-custodial solutions in the market.

“From day one, Zengo has focused on making self-custody simple and secure for everyday users,” said Ouriel Ohayon, Co-founder and CEO of Zengo. “Joining eToro allows us to accelerate that mission at a global scale. Together, we can expand access to self-custody and on-chain finance while connecting it to a broader investing ecosystem that bridges traditional and on-chain finance.”

Notes to editors

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions.

Media contact

pr@etoro.com



About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

About Zengo

Zengo Wallet is the most secure self-custodial cryptowallet , trusted by over 2 million individuals and businesses in 180+ countries. Since 2018, no Zengo wallet has ever been hacked. Zengo Pro includes advanced features like Bitcoin Vaults, an inheritance-style feature, and now, heavily discounted fees on purchase. Zengo Business offers institutional-grade security and team wallets for SMBs and enterprises. Powered by MPC cryptography, Zengo has no seed phrase vulnerability and is backed by Insight Partners, Tether, and other leading investors.

Disclaimers

Zengo's non-custodial wallet is a separate product from eToro's regulated exchange services. Access to Web3 services through the wallet, including decentralized applications, token swaps, and staking, is not a regulated activity and is not offered, managed, or guaranteed by any eToro regulated entity. Users interact directly with third-party protocols and are responsible for their own actions.

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

eToro is a group of companies that are authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions. The regulatory authorities overseeing eToro include: