Marketbridge Appoints Fiona McKenzie as President of Europe

BETHESDA, Md., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketbridge, the Growth Company for Business, today announced the appointment of Fiona McKenzie as President of its European operations, effective immediately. McKenzie will lead the next phase of growth and integration across the region, advancing Marketbridge’s position as a leading B2B growth partner in an increasingly data and AI-driven market.





The company also announced that Fiona Shepherd will step down from her leadership role following a distinguished tenure building April Six and helping establish the foundation of Marketbridge Europe. Shepherd will remain a shareholder and an active supporter of the company’s continued success.

McKenzie assumes the role after seven months working inside Marketbridge, where she partnered closely with leadership across the business to deepen integration and align capabilities across consulting, analytics, and agency services.

“Over the last seven months, I’ve had the privilege of seeing Marketbridge from the inside, and it has validated both the vision and the deliberate way this business is built. The integration of strategy, data, creative, and activation is not an aspiration, it is how we operate every day, and in a market demanding clarity, speed, and measurable impact, that difference matters. Europe plays a critical role in this next phase, and as one unified Marketbridge, we are uniquely positioned to meet the complexity and pace of this region with a model designed for how B2B growth leaders need to operate today. We have the platform, the talent, and the ambition to lead, and I am excited to build what comes next,” said McKenzie.

Marketbridge CEO Bob Ray noted the importance of both leadership continuity and forward momentum for the region.

“Fiona Shepherd has played an extraordinary role in building April Six and shaping the foundation of Marketbridge Europe, creating a business defined by trust, creativity, and enduring client relationships, and we are deeply grateful for her leadership and partnership. As we look ahead, I am excited to welcome Fiona McKenzie into this role. She brings a clear perspective on where the market is going and how we must evolve to lead it, and her ability to align strategy, data, creative, and activation into a unified growth engine will be critical as we build the next phase of Marketbridge in Europe.”

Reflecting on her transition, Shepherd shared, “It has been an incredible 26-year journey building April Six and working alongside so many talented people across the UK, the US, and now Marketbridge. I am proud of what we have created together and deeply grateful for the relationships along the way. While I am taking time to step back and recharge, I remain a shareholder and a strong believer in Marketbridge’s future, and I have every confidence in Fiona McKenzie and the team to carry the business forward and build on the momentum we have created.”

Marketbridge continues to invest in its global platform, integrating consulting, analytics, and agency capabilities, setting a new standard and unified systems to deliver measurable growth for B2B organizations navigating increasingly complex buying environments.

About Marketbridge

Marketbridge partners with leading B2B brands to create unified Go-to-Market® systems that connect strategy, AI, creativity, activation, and measurement. With a team of 350+ across North America and Europe, Marketbridge supports clients worldwide, ranging from Fortune 1000 enterprises to venture-backed, high-growth companies across technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and consumer sectors. For more information, please visit www.marketbridge.com and follow www.linkedin.com/company/marketbridge/

Contact

Gail Scibelli

gscibelli@marketbridge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf688333-1319-4c25-a509-a2b6dc47c1cd