AliveCor Launches AI-Powered Kardia 12L in Europe: The World’s First Handheld 12-Lead ECG with a Unique Single-Cable Design

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AliveCor, the global leader in AI-powered cardiology, today announced it has received CE Mark (Conformité Européenne) for the Kardia™ 12L electrocardiogram (ECG) System powered by KAI™ 12L AI technology. Kardia 12L is the world's first AI-powered, portable 12-lead ECG system featuring a unique, single-cable design for Health Care Professionals (HCPs). Powered by KAI 12L, the system enables faster, easier detection of 35 cardiac determinations, including acute myocardial infarction (MI) and the most common types of cardiac ischemia.

“Securing CE Mark for the Kardia 12L is a defining moment in our strategy to scale AliveCor’s global footprint,” said Simona Esposito, Senior Vice President of Sales, Global Markets at AliveCor. “Our priority is to get this life-saving technology into the hands of as many clinicians as possible, especially in settings where traditional, bulky ECG carts simply aren't practical. By simplifying the hardware without sacrificing diagnostic depth, we are fundamentally improving access to high-quality cardiac care and reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease in the EU.”

Technical Specifications and Capabilities of Kardia 12L

Kardia 12L is the portable, AI-guided, 12-lead ECG solution whose measurements and ECG interpretation are highly similar to standard 12-lead ECG solutions, right at the point of care, enabling rapid acquisition of complete ECG information and offering a better patient experience.

35 Cardiac Determinations: KAI 12L is the first AI of its kind to detect life-threatening cardiac conditions using a reduced leadset and can identify a comprehensive range of conditions. This includes 14 arrhythmias and 21 morphologies including serious conditions like acute MI and the most common types of cardiac ischemia.

KAI 12L is the first AI of its kind to detect life-threatening cardiac conditions using a reduced leadset and can identify a comprehensive range of conditions. This includes 14 arrhythmias and 21 morphologies including serious conditions like acute MI and the most common types of cardiac ischemia. Rapid Detection: Specifically designed to expand access to accurate cardiac data across diverse healthcare and acute settings, the system allows for the rapid identification of life-threatening conditions like heart attack.

Specifically designed to expand access to accurate cardiac data across diverse healthcare and acute settings, the system allows for the rapid identification of life-threatening conditions like heart attack. Operational Efficiency: The device weighs just 0.13 kg (0.3 lbs) and is battery-operated, allowing it to be used by HCPs in primary care, urgent care, pharmacy, the home and rural clinics where traditional ECG machines may be impractical due to their size and complexity.

The device weighs just 0.13 kg (0.3 lbs) and is battery-operated, allowing it to be used by HCPs in primary care, urgent care, pharmacy, the home and rural clinics where traditional ECG machines may be impractical due to their size and complexity. Improved Patient and Clinician Experience: The simplified five-electrode setup makes it less invasive for patients, who do not need to fully disrobe during a reading, and typically allows for faster acquisition. Research has shown nearly a 30% reduction in ECG acquisition time compared to standard 12-lead setups.

“In a fast-paced clinical environment, every second counts, but we cannot sacrifice accuracy for speed,” said Dr. Alejandro Barbagelata, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine and Cardiology at Duke University. “Kardia 12L offers a unique combination of portability and diagnostic depth, allowing HCPs to make informed care decisions. By streamlining the acquisition process, it enables clinicians to identify life-threatening conditions like MI much faster, leading to better patient outcomes across the board.”

Since its FDA clearance and subsequent launch in the United States in June 2024, Kardia 12L has seen growing global adoption including in India, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Canada. The system has been adopted by clinicians across the globe capturing critical heart data on tens of thousands of patients. Most notably, the system has identified over 4,000 instances of MI and ischemia, facilitating life-saving care for those who need it most.

This launch comes at a pivotal time, as the European Union reinforces its commitment to tackling cardiovascular diseases–the leading cause of mortality in Europe–through its EU Cardiovascular Health Plan, which prioritizes early detection, prevention, and improved access to care.

Kardia 12L will be first available for healthcare providers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and will be followed by additional European countries soon. For more information, please visit: https://alivecor.com/uk/products/kardia12l .

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the Kardia 12L ECG System available in Europe?

The Kardia 12L ECG System will be first available for healthcare providers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, followed by additional European countries soon. This follows the recent receipt of the CE Mark, allowing for its distribution across the European Economic Area.

How does Kardia 12L compare to traditional ECG carts?

Unlike traditional ECG carts that require 10 leads and bulky hardware, the Kardia 12L uses a unique single-cable, five-electrode design. It is pocket-sized, battery-operated, and uses AI to detect 35 cardiac determinations, making it significantly more portable and faster to deploy in a variety of healthcare facilities and acute settings, including primary and urgent care offices, mobile clinics, in pharmacies, by HCPs in home visits and other underserved or rural venues.

How many and what cardiac conditions can the Kardia 12L detect?

Powered by KAI 12L AI, the system is cleared to detect 35 cardiac determinations, including 14 arrhythmias (such as Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Bigeminy) and 21 morphologies.

Does the Kardia 12L require specialized training for clinicians?

No. The device requires minimal self-guided training. Its simplified five-electrode placement is more intuitive than standard 10-lead setups, which can reduce the risk of lead reversal and shorten the time required for patient preparation.

Is the Kardia 12L ECG System intended for home use?

The Kardia 12L is intended for use by healthcare professionals in clinical environments including hospitals, urgent care centers, primary care practices, rural clinics, and pharmacy and home visits by an HCP.



About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc., the leading provider of FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, is transforming cardiology with its medical-grade AI solutions. The company was named to the inaugural TIME World's Top Health Tech Companies 2025 list - recognition of its commitment to delivering innovative devices and services that empower patients and physicians with personalized, actionable heart data. With over 350 million ECGs recorded, the company’s Kardia devices are the most clinically validated personal ECGs in the world and can remotely detect six of the most common heart arrhythmias in just 30 seconds. The company’s latest offering, Kardia 12L ECG System, powered by KAI 12L cleared to detect 39 cardiac conditions (with determination availability varying by geography), was designed exclusively for use by healthcare providers. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients’ and customers’ heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies, addressing gaps in care and improving the treatment experience for patients across a range of disease areas. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Morgan Mathis

Director of Corporate Communications, AliveCor

press@alivecor.com

Sales Contact

OUSenquiries@alivecor.com

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