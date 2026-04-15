Gold Bullion Market Report 2026: Zijin Mining Group, Newmont Corp,, Barrick Gold, continue to shape this dynamic sector - Global Long-term Forecast to 2030 and 2035

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Bullion Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The gold bullion market is poised for substantial growth, escalating from $86.42 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $97.72 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 13.1%. This increase is driven by factors such as central bank gold reserves, gold's role as an inflation hedge, and investor trust, underscoring the precious metal's enduring value globally. Notably, the market size is projected to reach $159.41 billion by 2030, maintaining a robust CAGR of 13%. Key influences include rising geopolitical tensions, demand for safe-haven assets, the rise of digital investment platforms, and enhanced retail bullion participation.

Emerging trends in the sector include increased institutional investment in physical gold, growing demand for secure bullion storage, and consumer preference for high-purity minted bars. The expansion of digital gold trading platforms and a heightened focus on supply chain traceability further propel market dynamics. Jewelry demand, in particular, serves as a significant driver, highlighted by a rise from 2,089 metric tons in 2022 to 2,093 metric tons in 2023, representing an 8% value increase to a record $131 billion, as reported by the World Gold Council.

Market innovation is exemplified by developments such as HSBC Holding Plc's introduction of the HSBC Gold Token in December 2023. This tokenized gold product facilitates fractional ownership of physical gold through digital tokens, enabling accessible and secure investment. Additionally, Newmont Corporation's acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited for $16.8 billion in November 2023 exemplifies strategic expansion, enhancing Newmont's portfolio and merging with Newcrest's extensive holdings to optimize operations and sustainability. Major industry players like Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., Newmont Corporation, Barrick Gold Corporation, and others continue to shape this dynamic sector.

The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2025, with substantial coverage across geographies including Australia, China, India, and the USA. The market encompasses sales of gold rounds and ingots, highlighting the 'factory gate' value concept, capturing the manufacturers' or creators' sales directly to end customers or through intermediaries. Revenue assessments are based on consumption values within specified geographies, excluding resale-based revenues along the supply chain.

This digital press release outlines the strategic landscape and growth trajectory of the gold bullion market, emphasizing the sector's vital role in global trade and investment strategies. With its robust growth forecasts and innovative approaches, the market presents significant opportunities for stakeholders and investors worldwide.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $97.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $159.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Gold Bullion Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Gold Bullion Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Gold Bullion Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Gold Bullion Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Institutional Allocation to Physical Gold

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Secure Bullion Storage Solutions

4.2.3 Growing Preference for High-Purity Minted Bars

4.2.4 Expansion of Digital Gold Trading Platforms

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Supply Chain Traceability



5. Gold Bullion Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Central Banks

5.2 Institutional Investors

5.3 Retail Investors

5.4 Bullion Dealers

5.5 Jewelry Manufacturers



6. Gold Bullion Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Gold Bullion Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Gold Bullion PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Gold Bullion Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Gold Bullion Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Gold Bullion Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Gold Bullion Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Gold Bullion Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Gold Bullion Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Gold Bars, Gold Bullion Coins

9.2. Global Gold Bullion Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Investment and Wealth Preservation, Central Bank and Government Reserves, Institutional Investment Holdings, Private Investment and Retail Savings, Collateral and Financial Backing Purposes

9.3. Global Gold Bullion Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Online, Offline

9.4. Global Gold Bullion Market, Sub-Segmentation of Gold Bars, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cast Bars, Minted Bars

9.5. Global Gold Bullion Market, Sub-Segmentation of Gold Bullion Coins, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Standard Bullion Coins, Commemorative Bullion Coins



10. Gold Bullion Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Gold Bullion Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Gold Bullion Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.

Perth Mint

Johnson Matthey

Mitsubishi Materials

Newmont Corporation

Barrick Gold Corporation

Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.

PJSC Polyus

Kinross Gold Corporation

Goldcorp Inc.

Royal Canadian Mint

Fresnillo PLC

Yamana Gold Inc.

Randgold Resources Limited

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Alamos Gold Inc.

APMEX Inc.

Elemetal LLC.

Ohio Precious Metals

Valcambi Suisse

Argor-Heraeus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3zv3x

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