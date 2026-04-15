Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market Projected to Reach USD 18.18 Billion by 2035 Driven by Rising Demand for Advanced Crowd Control Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Non-lethal Weapons Market size is valued at USD 9.21 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2026–2035. The desire for crowd control, law enforcement officials' greater use of conducted energy devices, such as tasers, military investments in directed energy weapons (DEWs), and improvements in public safety all have a significant impact on the market's growth.

Non-lethal Weapons Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 9.21 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 18.18 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 7.12%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. non-lethal weapons market is expected to grow from USD 2.66 billion in 2025 to USD 5.09 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.48%. Increasing defense budget spending, the employment of advanced crowd control technology, the expansion of acoustic and electromagnetic devices, and the adoption of intelligent target selection capabilities are some of the factors propelling this rise.

Rising Urban Unrest and Civil Demonstrations to Propel Market Growth Globally

Non-lethal weapons are in high demand due to the rise in protests, riots, and large-scale gatherings in society. These weapons would help disperse the crowds without resulting in numerous casualties. Rubber bullets, tear gas, and other sound-based weapons are used by law enforcement and government agencies to manage crowds. Additionally, safety features and efficiency are always being improved to encourage increased usage and industrial expansion.

Major Non-lethal Weapons Companies SWOT Analysis Listed in the Report are

Axon Enterprise (Taser International)

Raytheon Technologies

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

Rheinmetall AG

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Safariland Group

Combined Systems Inc. (CSI)

FN Herstal

Heckler & Koch

Z-Medica

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Lamperd Less Lethal

Taser International (subsidiary of Axon)

Verney-Carron

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Direct Contact Weapons (batons, rubber bullets) held the largest market share of 31.52% in 2025 owing to their extensive applications in crowd control and policing due to reliability and economy of operation. Direct Contact Weapons (batons, rubber bullets) held the largest market share of 31.52% in 2025 due to increasing interest in firearms substitutes.

By Technology

Mechanical & Kinetic (batons, rubber bullets) dominated with 25.63% market share in 2025 due to their established effectiveness, affordability, and simple usability during riots. Conducted Energy (tasers, stun guns) are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 8.42% through 2026–2035 owing to an increasing need for non-lethal solutions in place of firearms.

By Application

Law Enforcement accounted for the highest market share of 42.89% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period due to the wide use of tasers, batons, and chemical substances in the United States Police Department.

By End-User

Government Agencies held the largest share of 43.61% in 2025 due to their critical involvement in homeland security, border patrol, and peacekeeping efforts. Police Forces are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period driven by rising adoption of tasers, stun guns, and advanced crowd-control systems.

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Non-lethal Weapons Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Direct Contact Weapons (batons, rubber bullets)

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW)

Conducted Energy Devices (tasers)

Chemical Agents (tear gas, sprays)

Others

By Technology

Mechanical & Kinetic (batons, rubber bullets)

Electromagnetic (EMP, microwave systems)

Chemical (tear gas, sprays)

Conducted Energy (tasers, stun guns)

Acoustic/Sonic

Others

By Application

Law Enforcement

Military

Riot Control

Self-Defense (civilian)

Others

By End User

Government Agencies

Defense Forces

Police Forces

Civilian Market

Others

Regional Insights:

With a 35.86% market share, North America dominated the industry in 2025. Large defense resources, an advanced police force, and widespread use of tasers, batons, and riot-control tools have all contributed to this.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.67%, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market due to the usage of tasers and riot control equipment by law enforcement, increased social instability in the region, and defense improvements in China and India.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Axon reported revenues of USD2.78 billion, driven by strong global demand for TASER devices and digital evidence solutions.

, Axon reported revenues of USD2.78 billion, driven by strong global demand for TASER devices and digital evidence solutions. In May 2025, Lockheed Martin reported revenues of USD75.05 billion, with growing emphasis on directed energy and deterrence capabilities to meet evolving security needs.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & DEPLOYMENT EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you assess field readiness through analysis of deployment time, effectiveness in de-escalation, equipment lifecycle, and consistency of performance across weapon types.

– helps you assess field readiness through analysis of deployment time, effectiveness in de-escalation, equipment lifecycle, and consistency of performance across weapon types. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION & SMART INNOVATION INDEX – helps you identify advancements such as smart tasers, directed energy systems, wearable integrations, and AI-driven training simulators enhancing operational precision and accountability.

– helps you identify advancements such as smart tasers, directed energy systems, wearable integrations, and AI-driven training simulators enhancing operational precision and accountability. FINANCIAL ALLOCATION & STRATEGIC INVESTMENT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate market dynamics through product-wise market share, procurement budgets, R&D investments, and growth in cross-border defense collaborations.

– helps you evaluate market dynamics through product-wise market share, procurement budgets, R&D investments, and growth in cross-border defense collaborations. RISK MANAGEMENT & COMPLIANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you understand regulatory and ethical considerations by analyzing misuse incidents, compliance with international standards, and evolving classification requirements.

– helps you understand regulatory and ethical considerations by analyzing misuse incidents, compliance with international standards, and evolving classification requirements. TRAINING, SAFETY & LIABILITY REDUCTION METRICS – helps you measure improvements in officer preparedness, reduction in liability claims, and effectiveness of certified training programs in safe weapon usage.

– helps you measure improvements in officer preparedness, reduction in liability claims, and effectiveness of certified training programs in safe weapon usage. SUSTAINABILITY & ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT TRACKING – helps you evaluate eco-friendly initiatives through adoption of green materials, reduction in hazardous waste, and low-carbon manufacturing and training practices.

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Non-lethal Weapons Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.21 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 18.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.12% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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