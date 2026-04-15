An Overview of Ethical Standards in Clinical Research Publication: Ensures Ethical Research Dissemination and Integrity (Online Event: May 13, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Overview of Ethical Standards in Clinical Research Publication (May 13, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Good Publication Practice (GPP) ensures ethical research dissemination and integrity. Guidelines from various entities have evolved, shaping responsible authorship and publication.

Key roles include authors, contributors, reviewers, editors, publishers, and owners, each with defined responsibilities. Ethical concerns like conflicts of interest, scientific misconduct, and copyright issues must be addressed. Medical journal publishing involves managing corrections, version control, preprints, and clinical trial data sharing. Protecting research integrity requires preventing data manipulation, ensuring patient privacy, and engaging patients in research. The role of AI tools in publication is also increasingly significant.

Who Should Attend:

Clinical research professionals, including clinical research associates, investigators, and study coordinators

Medical writers, regulatory writers, and publication professionals

Quality assurance specialists and compliance officers in pharmaceutical and clinical research organisations

Anyone involved in clinical trial documentation, regulatory submissions, or scientific publications seeking to improve their understanding of good practices and ethical guidelines

Speakers

Samaa Al Tabbah

Dr. Samaa Al Tabbah holds a B.S. in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) from the American University of Beirut (AUB) and a Pharm D. in Clinical Pharmacy from the Lebanese American University (LAU). After graduation, Dr. Al Tabbah held a position as a chief pharmacist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Beirut office.

At a later stage, she established a pharmacy in Beirut, whereshe served as a community pharmacist for over 6 years. Dr. Al Tabbah is a strong supporter of the Children's Cancer Center in Lebanon where she served as a volunteer for 4 years. She also acts as a consultant and mentor at the Egypt Scholars Inc. and the International Pharmaceutical Students Federation (IPSF) where she works closely with mentees providing them with concrete clinical andresearch skills that allow them to identify new research topics, discover new techniques, and pursue astrong career development plan.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpc904

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